  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Tatneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/07
515.9 RUB   +0.51%
10:08aTatneft to Buy EkoPet for $89.2 Million
DJ
07:52aPJSC Tatneft Acquisition of EkoPet
DJ
01:09aTATNEFT  : Won the Auction for the Sale of the EKOPET Group of Companies (Kaliningrad)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatneft to Buy EkoPet for $89.2 Million

06/09/2021 | 10:08am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Tatneft PJSC said Wednesday that it has won a tender for the sale of Russia's EkoPet, with a bid for 6.45 billion Russian rubles ($89.2 million).

Tatneft, a Russian oil-and-gas company, said EkoPet is the largest producer and supplier of polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, in Russia and will help it to implement plans for the development of its petrochemical business and will contribute to the accomplishment of its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The acquisition is subject to legal documentation which is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, Tatneft said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 1007ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 34572.59 Delayed Quote.13.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 72.76 Delayed Quote.38.20%
TATNEFT 0.51% 515.9 End-of-day quote.0.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 72.0208 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
WTI 0.56% 70.431 Delayed Quote.43.38%
All news about TATNEFT
10:08aTatneft to Buy EkoPet for $89.2 Million
DJ
07:52aPJSC Tatneft Acquisition of EkoPet
DJ
01:09aTATNEFT  : Won the Auction for the Sale of the EKOPET Group of Companies (Kalini..
PU
06/04TATNEFT  : planted new trees in Almetyevsk
PU
06/04TATNEFT  : published its IFRS consolidated interim condensed financial statement..
PU
06/04TATNEFT  : 04.06.2021 Essential Fact Message on the Issuer's Web Disclosure of t..
PU
06/04Tatneft's Q1 Profit Rises QoQ On Higher Consolidated Sales
MT
06/04Tatneft 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
06/03TATNEFT  : and Gazprom Neft will develop technologies to enhance oil recovery
PU
06/03TATNEFT  : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in May and Five Months of 202..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 875 M - -
Net income 2021 2 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Yield 2021 8,35%
Capitalization 15 969 M 15 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,20 $
Last Close Price 7,11 $
Spread / Highest target 72,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT0.72%15 936
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 886 642
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.24%149 573
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.00%128 517
TOTALENERGIES SE12.28%126 936
GAZPROM29.49%89 542