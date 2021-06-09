Tatneft to Buy EkoPet for $89.2 Million

By Adria Calatayud

Tatneft PJSC said Wednesday that it has won a tender for the sale of Russia's EkoPet, with a bid for 6.45 billion Russian rubles ($89.2 million).

Tatneft, a Russian oil-and-gas company, said EkoPet is the largest producer and supplier of polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, in Russia and will help it to implement plans for the development of its petrochemical business and will contribute to the accomplishment of its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The acquisition is subject to legal documentation which is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, Tatneft said.

