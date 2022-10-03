Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Tatneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
409.90 RUB   +0.49%
10:41aU.S. Supreme Court turns away dispute between Ukraine and Russian oil company
RE
09/23PJSC Tatneft Approves Dividend for the Six Months of 2022
CI
08/29TATNEFT : Half-year report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Supreme Court turns away dispute between Ukraine and Russian oil company

10/03/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The first day of the court's new term in Washington

(Reuters) - With a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Ukrainian government bid to avoid paying a $173 million judgment to Russian oil and gas company Tatneft as ordered by a Paris-based arbitration panel.

The justices turned away Ukraine's appeal of a lower U.S. court's decision to affirm the judgment ordered by the arbitration panel established by the parties to consider Tatneft's accusations of Ukrainian wrongdoing over the handling of shares in an oil refinery. Ukraine has sought to overturn the award, which has been upheld in both foreign and U.S. courts.

Tatneft has been in a U.S. federal court in Washington since 2017 seeking to enforce the award. Ukraine has said the matter should not be heard in an American court, adding that Tatneft has not proved Ukraine has any assets in the United States so there is no reason for the matter to be argued in the country. Tatneft has said Ukrainian courts have proven untrustworthy and that arbitration is commonly addressed in U.S. courts.

The United States was not a party to the underlying dispute.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled in Tatneft's favor in 2020, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2021 subsequently affirming the enforcement of the judgment. Ukraine's lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case after Russia's February invasion, arguing that the legal fight should be waged in Ukraine's courts.

Lawyers representing Ukraine raised Tatneft's ties to the Russian government and the ongoing invasion in asking the U.S. high court to take up the appeal. They said Tatneft had used the case to target "third parties integral to Ukraine's national security" ahead of Russia's invasion. Tatneft has denied those allegations, saying the company was not targeting sensitive information and accusing Ukraine of stonewalling.

The U.S. Justice Department has not yet weighed in on the case, though it raised concerns that Ukrainian documents shared with Tatneft could be passed onto the Russian government. The parties in March, due to the war, agreed to pause proceedings before Kollar-Kotelly that were aimed at identifying Ukrainian assets that could satisfy the judgment.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Jacqueline Thomsen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 88.69 Delayed Quote.9.50%
TATNEFT 0.49% 409.9 End-of-day quote.-18.10%
WTI 1.95% 83.438 Delayed Quote.8.90%
All news about TATNEFT
10:41aU.S. Supreme Court turns away dispute between Ukraine and Russian oil company
RE
09/23PJSC Tatneft Approves Dividend for the Six Months of 2022
CI
08/29TATNEFT : Half-year report
CO
08/16PJSC Tatneft Recommends Dividend on Ordinary Share for the Six Months of 2022
CI
08/09Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says
RE
07/07PJSC TATNEFT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28Pjsc Tatneft : TATNEFT and ZENIT Bank Advance Educational Programs
PU
06/24PJSC Tatneft Elects Members for the Revision Committee and Elects Valery Anatolievich K..
CI
06/24Pjsc Tatneft : TATNEFT Held the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders in th..
PU
06/24PJSC TATNEFT : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATNEFT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 265 B 20 077 M 20 077 M
Net income 2021 198 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 1 914 M 1 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 915 B 15 131 M 14 525 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 409,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Deputy Director General-Production
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATNEFT-18.10%15 131
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.85%2 092 613
SHELL PLC38.52%179 614
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 414
TOTALENERGIES SE8.17%119 595
EQUINOR ASA51.80%105 046