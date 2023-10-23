Inspirational TalkTB: The risks and potential of artificial intelligence

| 23.10.2023

We would like to invite you to an exceptional evening that will bring inspiration from the field of artificial intelligence.

The inspiringTalkTB on the topic "Risks and potential of artificial intelligence" with foreign guest Veit Dengler will reveal the most interesting things that artificial intelligence currently brings, not least its risks.

In the interview, we will think about the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, productivity, and creativity.

We will discuss the priorities and approaches for regulating AI to ensure society can take advantage of the opportunities while mitigating some of the risks

The inspiringTalkTB with Veit Dengler will take place on November 14 from 17:00 live at Továrenská 10.

Note: The interview will be conducted in English with the possibility of translation from Slovak.

Veit V. Dengler is an Austrian media and technology manager. Veit is currently managing partner of boutique consultancy draw.solutions since completing a visiting position at Oxford University. Previously, Veit served as Chief Operating Officer at Bauer Media Group; CEO of NZZ Mediengruppe, a media house based on flagship brands such as the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the Swiss Economic Forum and the Zurich Film Festival. He also served as Groupon's senior vice president of international affairs, responsible for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific).

From 2005 to 2012, Veit was based in Bratislava and held various business and management positions at Dell Inc., most recently as General Manager for Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS for the Consumer, Small and Medium Business Division.

Veit was also Vice President at T-Mobile International responsible for European marketing strategy, market research and market planning, and spent 7 years at management consulting firm, McKinsey and Company in Vienna, Los Angeles and Paris. His focus was telecommunications, media and entertainment.

Veit was assistant brand manager at Procter & Gamble in Paris and Vienna, and from 1987 to 1990 worked as a journalist in TIME magazine's Eastern European bureau in Vienna and in the New York office.

Veit holds a master's degree in business from the Vienna University of Economics, where he received the Chamber of Commerce's Best Graduate Award, and a master's degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he was a student of the Kennedy, Schumpeter and Julius Raab scholarship programs. He is also a co-founder of NEOS, a centrist party in Austria, the first new party to gain direct representation in parliament since 1945; he was its first vice-chairman and general director in 2012-2013.

The interview with guest Veit Dengler will be moderated by Barbora Ruščin, director of the Experience Design & Research department.

