Tatra banka : Again Named Bank of the Year

| 07.12.2021 | 2 min. reading

"We are delighted that after another year Tatra banka has again won the TREND Bank of the Year award. My thanks go to the colleagues who make banking a unique experience for our clients on a daily basis without losing enthusiasm, and who come up with new ideas on how to push the boundaries of banking," stated Michal Liday, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Tatra banka, on this occasion.

"After another year, Tatra banka has defended the TREND Bank of the Year title. We are pleased that even in these challenging times we've been able to confirm a victory, based on successful growth of market shares, operational efficiency, and a balanced relationship between provisioning, capital strengthening, and profitability," added Róbert Prega, Head of the Analyses and Strategy Department.

TREND TOP of the year awards are presented in 6 categories: Manager of the Year, Investor of the Year, Firm of the Year, Bank of the Year, Insurer of the Year, and Taxpayer of the Year. The Bank of the Year winner was chosen based on indicators such as return on capital, capital adequacy, operating expense ratio, and non-performing loans ratio. TREND has been recognizing extraordinary business achievements for 24 years.

