    1TAT01DE   SK1110001502

TATRA BANKA, A.S.

(1TAT01DE)
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange - 11/24
21000 EUR   0.00%
08:12aTATRA BANKA : Again Named Bank of the Year
PU
11/25TATRA BANKA : The bank's measures during the third wave of the corona
PU
08/09Tatra banka, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Tatra banka : Again Named Bank of the Year

12/07/2021 | 08:12am EST
Tatra banka Again Named Bank of the Year

| 07.12.2021 | 2 min. reading

"We are delighted that after another year Tatra banka has again won the TREND Bank of the Year award. My thanks go to the colleagues who make banking a unique experience for our clients on a daily basis without losing enthusiasm, and who come up with new ideas on how to push the boundaries of banking," stated Michal Liday, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Tatra banka, on this occasion.

"After another year, Tatra banka has defended the TREND Bank of the Year title. We are pleased that even in these challenging times we've been able to confirm a victory, based on successful growth of market shares, operational efficiency, and a balanced relationship between provisioning, capital strengthening, and profitability," added Róbert Prega, Head of the Analyses and Strategy Department.

TREND TOP of the year awards are presented in 6 categories: Manager of the Year, Investor of the Year, Firm of the Year, Bank of the Year, Insurer of the Year, and Taxpayer of the Year. The Bank of the Year winner was chosen based on indicators such as return on capital, capital adequacy, operating expense ratio, and non-performing loans ratio. TREND has been recognizing extraordinary business achievements for 24 years.

Disclaimer

Tatra Banka a.s. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 396 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2020 106 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2020 1 549 M 1 743 M 1 743 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 898 M 1 894 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,37x
EV / Sales 2020 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 518
Free-Float 78,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michal Liday Chairman-Management Board, CEO & General Director
Andrii Stepanenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Lennkh Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Strobl Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATRA BANKA, A.S.6.60%1 898
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.04%473 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.74%361 327
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%244 740
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.91%205 738
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.73%194 617