    1TAT01DE   SK1110001502

TATRA BANKA, A.S.

(1TAT01DE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
21000.00 EUR    0.00%
10:28aTATRA BANKA : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
08/16Tatra banka, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/22TATRA BANKA : Exchange of hryvnias suspended since 25 July
PU
Tatra banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.

08/24/2022 | 10:28am EDT
PRESS RELEASE FROM August 24, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Change of number of securities in the issue:
Tatra banka, a.s., as the issuer of the bond issue ISIN: SK4000018040, has informed BSSE that number of subscribed and issued bonds was increased to actual number 250 bonds.
Disclaimer

Tatra Banka a.s. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 455 M 455 M 455 M
Net income 2021 162 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2021 4 085 M 4 084 M 4 084 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 1 513 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 465
Free-Float 18,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michal Liday Chairman-Management Board, CEO & General Director
Johannes Peter Schuster Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Treasury
Andrii Stepanenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Lennkh Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Strobl Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATRA BANKA, A.S.0.00%1 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.05%338 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.66%276 493
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 663
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.52%168 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.37%155 921