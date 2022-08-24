Tatra banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PRESS RELEASE FROM August 24, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Change of number of securities in the issue:
Tatra banka, a.s., as the issuer of the bond issue ISIN: SK4000018040, has informed BSSE that number of subscribed and issued bonds was increased to actual number 250 bonds.
