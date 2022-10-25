Tatra banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE FROM October 25, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Change of an interest yield:
Tatra banka, a.s., as the issuer of the bond issue, ISIN: SK4000018057, has informed BSSE that the value of the interest yield for the next half-yearly period (from October 26, 2022 to April 26, 2023) is 3.632 % p.a.
