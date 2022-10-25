Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovakia
  4. Bratislava Stock Exchange
  5. Tatra banka, a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1TAT01DE   SK1110001502

TATRA BANKA, A.S.

(1TAT01DE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
21000.00 EUR    0.00%
11:14aTatra Banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
10/12Tatra Banka : Admission of security, beginning of trading - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
08/24Tatra Banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatra banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.

10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Show all announcements from this day
PRESS RELEASE FROM October 25, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Change of an interest yield:
Tatra banka, a.s., as the issuer of the bond issue, ISIN: SK4000018057, has informed BSSE that the value of the interest yield for the next half-yearly period (from October 26, 2022 to April 26, 2023) is 3.632 % p.a.
Back to announcementsPrint

Disclaimer

Tatra Banka a.s. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATRA BANKA, A.S.
11:14aTatra Banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
10/12Tatra Banka : Admission of security, beginning of trading - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
08/24Tatra Banka : Change of securities' particulars - TATRA BANKA a.s.
PU
08/16Tatra banka, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/22Tatra Banka : Exchange of hryvnias suspended since 25 July
PU
03/03Tatra banka, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Tatra Banka : We've Joined the Global ESG Platform
PU
2021Tatra Banka : May Art Again Be a Gift in 2022
PU
2021Tatra Banka : Again Named Bank of the Year
PU
2021Tatra Banka : Foundation Art Award Laureates Announced
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 455 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2021 162 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2021 4 085 M 4 037 M 4 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 1 689 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 465
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart TATRA BANKA, A.S.
Duration : Period :
Tatra banka, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michal Liday Chairman-Management Board, CEO & General Director
Johannes Peter Schuster Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Treasury
Andrii Stepanenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Lennkh Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Strobl Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATRA BANKA, A.S.0.00%1 669
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350