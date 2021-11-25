Tatra banka : The bank's measures during the third wave of the corona

The more infectious delta variant of Covid-19 not only spreads significantly faster, but may also manifest itself in part with other symptoms. Loss of taste and smell occurs a little less often, often manifested only as a normal cold season.
Common symptoms include: headache, sore throat, fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhea.
Disclaimer
Tatra Banka a.s. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.