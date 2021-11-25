Log in
    1TAT01DE   SK1110001502

TATRA BANKA, A.S.

(1TAT01DE)
Tatra banka : The bank's measures during the third wave of the corona

11/25/2021 | 10:30am EST
The more infectious delta variant of Covid-19 not only spreads significantly faster, but may also manifest itself in part with other symptoms. Loss of taste and smell occurs a little less often, often manifested only as a normal cold season.

Common symptoms include: headache, sore throat, fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhea.

Disclaimer

Tatra Banka a.s. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 396 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2020 106 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2020 1 549 M 1 739 M 1 739 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 884 M 1 890 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,37x
EV / Sales 2020 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 518
Free-Float 78,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michal Liday Chairman-Management Board, CEO & General Director
Andrii Stepanenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Lennkh Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Strobl Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATRA BANKA, A.S.6.60%1 884
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.43%493 411
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.14%389 808
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 153
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.31%204 585
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.72%204 327