Tatra banka with New Member of the Board of Directors since X November

31.12.2023

As of X November, Mr. Oliver Pichler will become a new member of the Board of Directors responsible for financial management, taxes, controlling, treasury and management of subsidiaries of Tatra banka Group.

He will replace Mr. Johannes Schuster who moved to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to Raiffeisen Ware Austria, a company from the Raiffeisen Bank International Group in July 2023.

Mr. Oliver Pichler has over 20-years´ experience in banking. He started as a relationship manager in a branch and later held various positions in finance. Since 2014, he has been working with Raiffeisen Bank International Group, in different responsibilities, lastly holding the position of director for financial reporting and bank steering. There he was responsible for planning, internal and external reporting, financial analyses, capital steering and cost management. He managed several group projects in the area of controlling and corporate finance.

During his career, he has obtained international experience in London and Milan.

"Tatra banka stands out as highly successful bank. Its employees consistently demonstrate dedication to excellence and innovation, resulting in solid and healthy financials. I feel privileged to be part of this exceptional institution," said Mr. Pichler

"I am glad that the Board of Directors will expand to include Oliver Pichler, who represents an experienced banker with a long-term work experience and international practice. The area of controlling and financial costs is very close to him professionally, so I look forward to his contribution to the Tatra banka Group. At the same time, I would like to thank Johannes Schuster for his contribution to the successes of our banking group," said on this occasion Mr. Michal Liday, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tatra banka.

Back