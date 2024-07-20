ŠTRBSKÉ PLESO (20. 7. 2024) The lookout tower at Štrbské Pleso has a new operator. Based on the decision of the bankruptcy trustee, the original investor has been replaced by a new lessee, i.e. Štrbské Pleso Resort, a subsidiary of TMR.

The tower will be open daily, and the tickets can be purchased online via the gopass.travel portal, either as single tower tickets or as part of special package deals including a trip with the Solisko Expres chairlift, which travels to the altitude of 1,814 metres and allows passengers to compare the views from the tower with those from the foot of Mt Solisko.

The tower is going to be open for the public by Štrbské Pleso Resort from Saturday 20th July. "It is a tourism product, and when the opportunity arose, we applied for the lease, which is the first step towards potential ownership. At this moment, it is difficult to predict who will acquire it in the future, but if it were us, I would want to move it away from the Tatras - hopefully, with public support. It is an attractive architectural feat, but it does not fit this location," said," indicated Igor Rattaj, the Chairman of the Board of TMR, a.s.

The tower, standing 53 metres tall with a 15° inclination, is located at the altitude of 1,367 metres. Structurally, its load-bearing outer shell is formed of 24 columns supplemented with wooden elements. The tower features a 61-metre-long dry slide, a walkable net and a glass walkway.