Notice of convocation of the Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to Section 184 Act No. 513/1991 Coll., Commercial Code, as subsequently amended (hereinafter referred to as "Commercial Code"), and Art. VIII (3) and (6) of Company´s Articles of Association,

the Board of Directors of the Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. company with the registered office at Demänovská Dolina 72, 031 01 Liptovský Mikuláš, Company number: 31 560 636, registered in the Commercial Register of District Court Žilina, Section: Sa, Insertion No.: 62/L (hereinafter referred to as "Company")

hereby convenes

an Annual General Meeting of the Company,

which is going to be held at the Holiday Village Tatralandia hotel, Ráztocká 21, 031 05 Liptovský Mikuláš on 17th May

2024 at 11:00am with the following agenda:

Opening of the Annual General Meeting of the Company; Election of bodies of the Annual General Meeting (chairman of the Annual General Meeting, the keeper of the minutes, two minutes certifiers and persons authorised with counting of votes); Discussion of the business activity report submitted by the Board of Directors, the report of company´s portfolio assets and financial position as of 31/10/2023, the business plan and the budget of the Company for the financial year beginning on 01/11/2023 and ending on 31/10/2024, the annual report as of 31/10/2023, the report of the Supervisory Board; Adoption of the annual individual financial statements of the Company as of 31/10/2023 and the proposal to the distribute the profit made in the financial year beginning on 01/11/2022 and ending on 31/10/2023; Increase of the nominal capital of the Company; Amendment to the Company´s Articles of Association; Remuneration Policy of Bodies of the Public Joint Stock Company; Recall of the Supervisory Board member; Election of Supervisory Board members, adoption of the Agreements on the Supervisory Board member capacity; Adoption of Company´s auditor; End of the session.

The decisive day for exercising the right to attend the Annual General Meeting, the right to vote there, to request information and explanations and to propose motions, is three days before the Annual General Meeting is held, i.e. 14th May 2024.

The registration of Company´s shareholders takes place at the venue of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17th May 2024 from 09:00am to 10:45am.

Shareholders - natural persons shall present their identification documents (identity cards or passports) for registration purposes. Shareholders - legal entities shall present an original of the Commercial Register entry of the respective company or an officially certified copy of such entry, which is not older than 90 days; if the shareholder - legal entity is not registered in such register, he or she shall present an original or an officially certified copy of a current document proving his or her legal subjectivity, including a document appointing another person to act on behalf of the shareholder - legal entity. A natural person acting on behalf of the shareholder - legal entity shall present his or her identification document.

Any shareholder has the right to attend the Annual General Meeting and exercise their rights there in person or by proxy pursuant to Regulation § 184 Sec. 1 Commercial Code and section VI (3), VIII (2) and IX (6) of Company´s Articles of Association in force and in accordance with a written Power of Attorney, which contains an officially certified signature of the respective grantor. The Power of Attorney must define the scope of the authorisation of the agent to represent the grantor at the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The shareholder - natural person must present his or her identification document for the purpose of registration along with documents mentioned above and a power of attorney with an officially certified signature of the respective shareholder. The shareholder - legal entity must present documents mentioned above and a power of attorney with an officially certified signature of the respective shareholder along with an original or an officially certified copy of his or her Commercial Register (or a similar register) entry, which is not older than 90 days; unless the shareholder - legal entity is registered in such register, he or she must present an original or a certified copy of a current document proving his or her legal subjectivity. The shareholder - legal entity must also present an original or a certified copy of a document that proves who is appointed to act on behalf of the shareholder - legal entity. The natural person acting on behalf of the shareholder - legal entity must present his or her identification document. The shareholder can be represented also by a member of the Supervisory Board. In such case, the Power of Attorney must include specific instructions concerning voting on each regulation or item of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting that is to be voted on and signed by the member of the Supervisory Board as an agent acting on behalf of the shareholder. The list of participants is certified by the chairman of the Annual General Meeting and the keeper of the minutes, who are appointed in accordance with Company´s Articles of Association. If the Company refuses to register a certain person on the list of participants, it shall be noted on the list of participants along with reasons for the refusal. The list of participants is enclosed with the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. If shares of any shareholder are located on more than one share dealing account