LIPTOVSKÝ MIKULÁŠ (April 16, 2024) - The board of Directors of Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. (TMR) convenes the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024. All related informations are available on website: https://tmr.sk/en/investor-relations/regulated-information/general-meetings
