Tatry Mountain Resorts as is a Slovakia-based company offering leisure and recreation services. It operates ski resorts and hotels in area of the Low and the High Tatras. Its business is divided into three segments, including Mountains and Aquapark with such resorts as Jasna Low Tatras, Tatranska Lomnica, Stary Smokovec and Liptovska Teplicka and Aquapark Tatralandia, which offers water entertainment, accommodation in the bungalows and apartments Holiday Village Tatralandia; Hotels with such hotels as Grand Jasna, Tri studnicky, Ski Zahradky, Grandhotel Praha Tatranska Lomnica, Grandhotel Stary Smokovec and Hotel FIS Strbske Pleso; and Real Estate with operation activities of the Companyâs properties. On March 5, 2014, the Company acquired 97% stake in Szczyrkowski Osrodek Narciarski SA.