Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovakia
  4. Bratislava Stock Exchange
  5. Tatry mountain resorts, a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1TMR001E   SK1120010287

TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS, A.S.

(1TMR001E)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
23.81 EUR   -3.99%
05:49pTatry Mountain Resorts : Admission of security, beginning of trading - Tatry mountain resorts, a.s.
PU
08/03Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
06/03Tatry Mountain Resorts : Resolutions of TMR's ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatry mountain resorts : Admission of security, beginning of trading - Tatry mountain resorts, a.s.

10/29/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Show all announcements from this day
PRESS RELEASE FROM October 28, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Start of trading of bond issue on the BSSE's regulated free market:
Date of admission:October 21, 2022
Date of start of trading:October 31, 2022

Issue terms:
Name of issuer:Tatry mountain resorts, a.s.
Issuer's address:Demanovska Dolina 72, 031 01 Liptovsky Mikulas
Name of issue: TMR VI 5.40/2027
ISIN:SK4000021713
Type of security:bond (Abb. 2TMR005E)
Appearance:Book entry security
Nominal value:EUR 1 000
Number of securities:65 000
Issuance date:October 28, 2022
Maturity date: October 28, 2027
Yield: Fixed 5.40% p.a. (30E/360)
Frequency of payments:Half-yearly, as of April 28 and October 28 (first payment on April 28, 2023)
Site of payments:J&T BANKA, a.s., branch of foreign bank in SR, Dvorakovo nabrezie 8, 811 02 Bratislava
Repayment of principal: one-time payment after expiration of bond's life, possibly to the date of premature repayment of bonds

Further details:

Issue price:
100 % of nominal value to the issuance date (other days in accordance with article 6. point 2.4 of prospectus)

Primary sale:
Public offer from September 28,2022 till September 15,2022 with expected term for issuance of bonds one month from the end of primary sale (from total expected number of 65 000 bonds were subscribed and issued 1 552 bonds to the date of start of trading).

Guarantee of bonds:
in accordance with article 6. points 10 and 11 of prospectus of security

Premature repayment:
in accordance with article 6. points 14 and 17 of prospectus of security

Ex-coupon:
Payment of the yield will be realised only to the bondholders who will be registered as owners of the bond pursuant to the evidence in the Central Securities Depository of the Slovak Republic or at the member of Central Securities Depository at the end of working hours on relevant decisive date.
The decisive date means the day which is 30 calendar day before the relevant day of payment of the interest yield.

Ex-principal:
Payment of principal will be realised only to the bondholders who will be registered as owners of the bond pursuant to the evidence in the Central Securities Depository of the Slovak Republic or at the member of Central Securities Depository at the end of working hours on relevant decisive date.
The decisive date means the day which is 30 calendar day before the maturity date.

Taxation method:
Bond's yield will be taxed pursuant to the valid legal regulations in time of payment.
Back to announcementsPrint

Disclaimer

Tatry mountain resorts a.s. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 21:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS, A.S.
05:49pTatry Mountain Resorts : Admission of security, beginning of trading - Tatry mountain reso..
PU
08/03Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30,..
CI
06/03Tatry Mountain Resorts : Resolutions of TMR's ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022
PU
02/28Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 3..
CI
2020Tatry Mountain Resorts, A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30,..
CI
2020Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. signed a purchase agreement to acquire 1.Tatranská, a.s. f..
CI
2020Tatry Mountain Resorts, A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 3..
CI
2019Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Fi..
CI
2019Tatry Mountain Resorts, A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 3..
CI
2017TMR Announces Earnings Results for the First Half of 2017; Provides Earnings Guidance f..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,2 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net income 2021 -45,7 M -45,5 M -45,5 M
Net Debt 2021 419 M 417 M 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,71x
EV / Sales 2021 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS, A.S.
Duration : Period :
Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS, A.S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jozef Hodek Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bohu Hlavatý Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Rattaj Chairman
Cenek Jílek Chief Operating Officer & Director
Miroslav Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS, A.S.-22.44%159
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-39.20%4 743
TUI AG-45.58%2 609
BOWLERO CORP.60.53%2 404
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-8.29%2 130
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-31.29%1 655