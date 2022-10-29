Tatry mountain resorts : Admission of security, beginning of trading - Tatry mountain resorts, a.s.

Date of admission:October 21, 2022

Date of start of trading:October 31, 2022



Issue terms:

Name of issuer:Tatry mountain resorts, a.s.

Issuer's address:Demanovska Dolina 72, 031 01 Liptovsky Mikulas

Name of issue: TMR VI 5.40/2027

ISIN:SK4000021713

Type of security:bond (Abb. 2TMR005E)

Appearance:Book entry security

Nominal value:EUR 1 000

Number of securities:65 000

Issuance date:October 28, 2022

Maturity date: October 28, 2027

Yield: Fixed 5.40% p.a. (30E/360)

Frequency of payments:Half-yearly, as of April 28 and October 28 (first payment on April 28, 2023)

Site of payments:J&T BANKA, a.s., branch of foreign bank in SR, Dvorakovo nabrezie 8, 811 02 Bratislava

Repayment of principal: one-time payment after expiration of bond's life, possibly to the date of premature repayment of bonds



Further details:



Issue price:

100 % of nominal value to the issuance date (other days in accordance with article 6. point 2.4 of prospectus)



Primary sale:

Public offer from September 28,2022 till September 15,2022 with expected term for issuance of bonds one month from the end of primary sale (from total expected number of 65 000 bonds were subscribed and issued 1 552 bonds to the date of start of trading).



Guarantee of bonds:

in accordance with article 6. points 10 and 11 of prospectus of security



Premature repayment:

in accordance with article 6. points 14 and 17 of prospectus of security



Ex-coupon:

Payment of the yield will be realised only to the bondholders who will be registered as owners of the bond pursuant to the evidence in the Central Securities Depository of the Slovak Republic or at the member of Central Securities Depository at the end of working hours on relevant decisive date.

The decisive date means the day which is 30 calendar day before the relevant day of payment of the interest yield.



Ex-principal:

Payment of principal will be realised only to the bondholders who will be registered as owners of the bond pursuant to the evidence in the Central Securities Depository of the Slovak Republic or at the member of Central Securities Depository at the end of working hours on relevant decisive date.

The decisive date means the day which is 30 calendar day before the maturity date.



Taxation method:

Bond's yield will be taxed pursuant to the valid legal regulations in time of payment.