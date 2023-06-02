Advanced search
    1TMR001E   SK1120010287

TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS, A.S.

(1TMR001E)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
22.00 EUR   +1.85%
04:47aTatry Mountain Resorts : Resolutions of TMR's ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023
PU
05/25Tatry Mountain Resorts : Green Chopok with record turnout!
PU
05/02Tatry Mountain Resorts : Re. Item 3 of the agenda – Business plan and financial budget – Report of the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
News

Tatry mountain resorts : Resolutions of TMR's ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

06/02/2023 | 04:47am EDT
LIPTOVSKÝ MIKULÁŠ (1st June 2023) - On 31st May 2023, the Annual General Meeting of Tatry mountain resorts, a.s. (TMR company) was held at Holiday Village Tatralandia in Liptovský Mikuláš.

The shareholders approved the Company's individual financial statements and the proposal to distribute the profit in the amount of EUR 3,287 mil. in the financial year of 2021/22 as follows: a part of the profit in the amount of EUR 328,746.98 shall be used to replenish the reserve fund, a part of the profit in the amount of EUR 16,437.35 shall be allocated to the social fun and a part of the profit in the amount of EUR 2,942,285.49 shall be transferred to the "Retained earnings from previous periods" account. A change of the Articles of Association of the TMR Company and a change of the remuneration rules of the public joint stock company were approved as well. The KPMG Slovensko spol. s.r.o. company was reelected as TMR's auditor. Shareholders approved the shareholder proposals to dismiss Ing. Bohuš Hlavatý as a member of the Supervisory Board as of 30/6/2023, to appoint Ing. Pavol Mikušiak a member of the Supervisory Board as of 1/6/2023 and to appoint Ing. Jozef Hodek a member of the Supervisory Board as of 1/7/2023.

The voting results are going to be published no later than 15 days after the Annual General Meeting at: http://tmr.sk/pre-investorov/zakonne-zverejnenia/valne-zhromazdenia/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tatry mountain resorts a.s. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
