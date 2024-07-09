Events/exhibitions Jul 09, 2024

We are pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at "Maintenance Resilience TOKYO 2024," held at the Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall.
At this event, we will showcase our newly launched Low-pressure Cold Spray equipment.
We warmly invite you to visit our booth.

Date

July 24th (Wednesday) - July 26th (Friday), 2024

Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Venue Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall
Booth Location 18th Infrastructure Inspection and Maintenance Exhibition, Booth M5-233
Exhibition Website https://mente.jma.or.jp/en/
Exhibition Items

Low-Pressure Cold Spray Equipment "CS-TSC100"
Cold spray technology applies coatings at lower particle temperatures while in a solid state, unlike traditional thermal spraying. This preserves powder's physical properties and ensures dependable coating formation.

For inquiries

Functional Materials Division, Sales Department　Mail：electro-sales@tatsuta.com

