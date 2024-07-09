TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable : 7/24-26 Maintenance Resilience TOKYO 2024
July 08, 2024 at 07:44 pm EDT
Events/exhibitions Jul 09, 2024
We are pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at "Maintenance Resilience TOKYO 2024," held at the Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall.
At this event, we will showcase our newly launched Low-pressure Cold Spray equipment.
We warmly invite you to visit our booth.
Date
July 24th (Wednesday) - July 26th (Friday), 2024
Time
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Venue
Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall
Booth Location
18th Infrastructure Inspection and Maintenance Exhibition, Booth M5-233
Exhibition Website
https://mente.jma.or.jp/en/
Exhibition Items
Low-Pressure Cold Spray Equipment "CS-TSC100" Cold spray technology applies coatings at lower particle temperatures while in a solid state, unlike traditional thermal spraying. This preserves powder's physical properties and ensures dependable coating formation.
For inquiries
Functional Materials Division, Sales Department Mail：electro-sales@tatsuta.com
TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric wires, cables and related products. The Company operates its business through two business segments. The Electric Wire and Cable segment includes the telecommunication wire business, which manufactures and sells wires for infrastructure and general industrial machinery, and the equipment wire business, which manufactures and sells wires for factory automation and precision industrial machinery. The Electronic Materials segment includes the functional materials business, which manufactures and sells functional materials for electronic devices, such as electromagnetic wave shielding films and conductive pastes, and the fine wire business, which manufactures and sells ultra-fine wires for wiring electronic components. Other businesses include the equipment system products business, optical components business, and environmental analysis business.