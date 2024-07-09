Events/exhibitions Jul 09, 2024

We are excited to announce that we will be exhibiting at "TECHNO×FRONTIER 2024 " at the Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall.
At the EMC and Noise Countermeasure Technology Exhibition, we will showcase our new heat dissipation products,
including heat dissipation sheet (with shielding effect), and high-heat conductivity bonding films.
We warmly invite you to visit our booth.

Date

July 24th (Wednesday) - July 26th (Friday), 2024

Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Venue Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall
Booth Location EMC and Noise Countermeasure Technology Exhibition, Booth 2H-07
Exhibition Website https://www.jma.or.jp/tf/en/index.html
Exhibition Items

High-Heat Conductivity Bonding Films HCBF/HNCBF
Heat Dissipation Sheet HTS-05B/07B
Heat Dissipation Sheet (with shielding effect) HTS-SE

For inquiries

Functional Materials Division, Sales Department　Mail：electro-sales@tatsuta.com

