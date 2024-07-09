TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric wires, cables and related products. The Company operates its business through two business segments. The Electric Wire and Cable segment includes the telecommunication wire business, which manufactures and sells wires for infrastructure and general industrial machinery, and the equipment wire business, which manufactures and sells wires for factory automation and precision industrial machinery. The Electronic Materials segment includes the functional materials business, which manufactures and sells functional materials for electronic devices, such as electromagnetic wave shielding films and conductive pastes, and the fine wire business, which manufactures and sells ultra-fine wires for wiring electronic components. Other businesses include the equipment system products business, optical components business, and environmental analysis business.