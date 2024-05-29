This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

(Securities Code 5809) May 31, 2024 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 29, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Hiroya Yamada

President & Representative Director

TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City,

Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We extend our heartfelt sympathy to those who have been affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in 2024 and pray for a swift recovery of the impacted area.

You are cordially notified that the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TATSUTA Electric Wire

  • Cable Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.
    In convening the meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Electronic provision

measures matters are posted on the website presented below as "NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website: https://www.tatsuta.co.jp/ir_info/information/for_shareholders/

In addition to the above, the electronic provision measures matters are also posted on the website presented below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange's website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the website presented above, enter the name or the securities code of the Company, press "Search," select "Basic information," and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to see the document.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters, and cast your vote by 5 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024. A video of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available via the Company's website.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:

Fourth floor main conference room of the Company's head office, located at

2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City, Osaka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be

The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-Consolidated

reported:

Financial Statements for the Company's 100th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 -

March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit

and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Proposal to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

1

  • When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.
  • The following matters are not included in the paper copy sent to the shareholders who had requested it pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. These matters were also audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor as part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non- Consolidated Financial Statements when they prepared the Audit Report and the Independent Auditor's
    Report, respectively.
    1. Overview of Systems to Ensure Appropriate Execution of Duties and the Status of Their Operations;
    2. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity; (3) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements;
    1. Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity; and (5) Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements.
  • Any updates to the electronic provision measures matters will be posted on the websites they are on.

2

[Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]

Please see below for the methods for exercising your voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters and exercise your voting rights.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail.

Method for voting via the Internet

Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from a PC or a smartphone, use the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and input your approval or disapproval to each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the screen. For details, please see Page 4.

Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024

Method for voting by mail

Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to us. If there is no indication of your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will take it as an indication of your approval.

Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024

Handling of duplicate voting

  • If you vote both via the Internet and by mail on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, only your vote placed via the Internet will be valid.
  • If you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote will be valid. Also, if you submit your vote multiple times using a PC and a smartphone, only the last vote will be valid.

Shareholders who will attend the meeting in person

Attendance to the General Meeting of Shareholders

Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.

Date and time of the meeting Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Japan time

3

Methods for voting via the Internet

To exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please access the voting website designated by the Company from a PC or a smartphone and cast your vote in accordance with the instructions on the screen.

Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024 *The voting website is unavailable from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Japan time every day.

Method for voting by reading the QR code

Method for voting via a smartphone

You do not need to input either the "login ID" or the "temporary password." You can exercise your voting rights by automatically accessing the voting website by reading the "QR Code for login" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form using your smartphone. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen. To the next page

*QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

For Institutional Investors

You may exercise your voting rights on the voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. if you have made prior application to use the platform.

Method for voting by inputting the login ID and the temporary password

Method for voting via a PC

  1. Access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/).
  2. Input the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the stub (on the right) of the Voting
    Rights Exercise Form.
  3. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen.

For questions regarding the system and other IT matters

Securities Agency Division (Help Desk)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Japan Time; toll free only in Japan)

  • We will notify you of a new "login ID" and "temporary password" each time when we convene a General Meeting of
    Shareholders.
  • All costs associated with accessing the voting website via a PC or a smartphone (including internet connection fees and communication fees) are to be borne by shareholders.
  • You may not be able to use the voting website depending on the environment in which you use the Internet.

4

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal and references

Proposal: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

The Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee has the opinion that it is appropriate to elect the candidates for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in view of realizing the Company's sustainable growth and mid- and long-term improvement of its corporate value.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

Candidate

Current positions and responsibilities

Period

Name

Candidate attribute

served as a

No.

at the Company

Director

1

Hiroya Yamada

[Male]

Representative Director, Chief

2 years

[Reappointed]

Executive Officer

Director, Senior Executive Officer

General Manager of Electronic

Materials & System Equipment

2

Shohei Morimoto

[Male]

Group

8 years

[Reappointed]

General Manager of Functional

Materials Division, Electronic

Materials & System Equipment

Group

Director, Senior Executive Officer

[Male]

In charge of Auditing Department,

3

Masafumi Imai

Corporate Planning and Coordination

3 years

[Reappointed]

Department, and Accounting and

Finance Department

4

Nozomu Kubo

[Male]

Executive Advisor

[Newly appointed]

[Male]

5

Manabu Hyakuno

[Reappointed]

Outside Director

3 years

[Outside]

(Note) The number of years served as a Director is at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

5

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

shares of the

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1982

Joined Nippon Mining Co.

July 2009

General Manager of Technology Department,

Hitachi Works, Nippon Mining & Metals Co.,

Ltd.

April 2011

General Manager of Facilities Engineering

Department, Hitachi Works, JX Nippon Mining

& Metals Corporation

April 2012

General Manager of Facilities Engineering

Department, Kurami Works, JX Nippon Mining

& Metals Corporation

October 2013

General Manager of Facilities Engineering

Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corporation

April 2016

Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining &

Hiroya Yamada

Metals Corporation

(April 20, 1959)

April 2019

Deputy General Manager of Technology Group

―*

and General Manager of Facilities Engineering

[Reappointed]

Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

1

Corporation

April 2020

Senior Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining

& Metals Corporation

April 2022

Executive Advisor of the Company

June 2022

Representative Director of the Company (to

present)

Chief Executive Officer of the Company (to

present)

Significant concurrent position

Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors

100% (12 out of 12)

Period served as a Director

2 years

Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Mr. Hiroya Yamada assumes duties as Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer with a wealth

of knowledge and experience in relation to the electronic materials business and metal recycling business,

as well as in management and supervisory work of business companies (refer to the above for his career

summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed

for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors.

  • The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded.

6

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

shares of the

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1988

Joined the Company

April 2002

Seconded to TATSUTA System Electronics

Co., Ltd.

July 2010

General Manager of Functional Materials

Division, Electronic Materials & System

Equipment Group of the Company (to present)

October 2011

General Manager of Technology Development

Center, Electronic Materials & System

Equipment Group of the Company

June 2013

Executive Officer of the Company

June 2016

Director of the Company (to present)

Shohei Morimoto

Senior Executive Officer of the Company (to

(November 16, 1965)

present)

26,000

Deputy General Manager of Electronic

shares*

[Reappointed]

Materials & System Equipment Group of the

2

Company

June 2020

General Manager of Electronic Materials &

System Equipment Group of the Company (to

present)

Significant concurrent position

Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors 92% (11 out of 12)

Period served as a Director 8 years

Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Mr. Shohei Morimoto assumes duties as Director and Senior Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to the electronic materials business (refer to the above for his career summary and responsibilities, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors.

  • The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded.

7

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

shares of the

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1986

Joined Nippon Mining Co.

August 2013

General Manager of Business Administration

Department, Recycling & Environmental

Services Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corporation

June 2015

Seconded to Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.

April 2017

Chief Secretary of Administration Department,

Metals Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corporation

May 2018

General Manager of Administration Department,

Recycling & Environmental Services Group, JX

Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

June 2020

General Manager of Accounting and Finance

Department of the Company

June 2021

Director of the Company (to present)

Executive Officer of the Company

Masafumi Imai

In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate

Planning and Coordination Department,

(July 17, 1962)

1,300

Accounting and Finance Department, and

shares*

Procurement Department of the Company

[Reappointed]

June 2022

Senior Executive Officer of the Company (to

3

present)

In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate

Planning and Coordination Department,

Accounting and Finance Department, and

Procurement Department

June 2023

In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate

Planning and Coordination Department,

Accounting and Finance Department of the

Company (to present)

Significant concurrent position

President & Representative Director of TATSUTA Environmental

Analysis Center Co., Ltd.

Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors

100% (12 out of 12)

Period served as a Director

3 years

Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Mr. Masafumi Imai assumes duties as Director and Senior Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge

and experience in relation to accounting and finance operations (refer to the above for his career summary

and responsibilities, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he

is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors.

  • The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded.

8

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

shares of the

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1988

Joined Nippon Mining Co.

July 2010

Seconded to JX Holdings, Inc.

July 2012

Manager of General Affairs Division, Kurami

Works, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corporation

April 2014

Seconded to Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.

October 2016

Manager of Human Resources Department, JX

Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Nozomu Kubo

April 2019

Deputy Manager of Kurami Works, JX Nippon

(August 28, 1963)

Mining & Metals Corporation

October 2021

Deputy Manager of Saganoseki Smelter &

[Newly appointed]

Refinery, JX Metals Smelting Co., Ltd.

4

April 2024

Executive Advisor of the Company (to present)

Significant concurrent position

Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors

Period served as a Director

Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Mr. Nozomu Kubo possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to planning and

administrative work (refer to the above for his career summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for

Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the

Board of Directors.

9

Candidate

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

shares of the

No.

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1985

Joined Nippon Mining Co.

April 2009

Chief Secretary, Precision Rolling Department,

Processing Division, Electric Materials Group,

Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd.

April 2010

Seconded to Materials Service Complex

Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

January 2013

General Manager, Rolled and Processed

Materials Department, Functional Materials

Division, Electric Materials Group, JX Nippon

Mining & Metals Corporation

April 2017

General Manager, Functional Materials

Division, Electric Materials Group, JX Nippon

Manabu Hyakuno

Mining & Metals Corporation

April 2018

Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining &

(August 3, 1961)

Metals Corporation

April 2019

General Manager, Functional Materials

[Reappointed]

Division, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

[Outside]

Corporation (to present)

April 2021

Director of JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corporation

5

Senior Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining

& Metals Corporation (to present)

June 2021

Outside Director of the Company (to present)

Significant concurrent position

Senior Executive Officer and General Manager of the Functional

Materials Division, JX Advanced Metals Corporation

Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors

100% (12 out of 12)*

Period served as a Director

3 years

Reasons for selection as a candidate for Outside Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee

Member, and expected roles

Mr. Manabu Hyakuno assumes duties as Outside Director with a wealth of knowledge and experience in

relation to the management and supervisory work of business companies (refer to the above for his career

summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Outside Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member since he will contribute to securing diversity and enhancing the revitalization of the

Board of Directors.

The Company expects Mr. Hyakuno to increase corporate value through the enhancement of corporate

governance, mainly by utilizing his experience in relation to the management and supervisory work of

business companies to supervise the execution of duties by Directors and participate in the formulation of

management strategy and management plans.

Notes:

  1. The Company does not have any special interest with the candidates for Director.
  2. The Company currently has a contract with Mr. Manabu Hyakuno, to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If the election of Mr. Manabu Hyakuno is approved, the Company plans to continue the contract. The limit of the liability for damages under this agreement with Mr. Manabu Hyakuno shall be the minimum amount of liability for damages prescribed by laws and regulations.
  3. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) contract with an insurance company, to cover legal damages and litigation expenses in the event that the insured parties, who are the Directors of the Company, assume liability for their execution of duties, or receive a claim in the pursuit of such liability.
    However, the contract contains exemptions, such as legal damages and litigation expenses arising from intentional acts or gross negligence by an insured party. The Company is fully responsible for paying the insurance premium associated with this contract. The candidates will be included among the insured parties if they are appointed as Directors. The Company intends to renew this insurance contract during their terms of office.

10

