This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Securities Code 5809) May 31, 2024 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 29, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Hiroya Yamada President & Representative Director TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. 2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City, Osaka, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We extend our heartfelt sympathy to those who have been affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in 2024 and pray for a swift recovery of the impacted area. You are cordially notified that the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TATSUTA Electric Wire Cable Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.

In convening the meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Electronic provision measures matters are posted on the website presented below as "NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS." The Company's website: https://www.tatsuta.co.jp/ir_info/information/for_shareholders/ In addition to the above, the electronic provision measures matters are also posted on the website presented below. Tokyo Stock Exchange's website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please access the website presented above, enter the name or the securities code of the Company, press "Search," select "Basic information," and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to see the document. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters, and cast your vote by 5 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024. A video of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available via the Company's website. 1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: Fourth floor main conference room of the Company's head office, located at 2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City, Osaka, Japan 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-Consolidated reported: Financial Statements for the Company's 100th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements Proposal to be resolved: Proposal: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members 1

When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.

The following matters are not included in the paper copy sent to the shareholders who had requested it pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. These matters were also audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor as part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non- Consolidated Financial Statements when they prepared the Audit Report and the Independent Auditor's

Report, respectively.

Report, respectively. Overview of Systems to Ensure Appropriate Execution of Duties and the Status of Their Operations; Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity; (3) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements; Non-Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity; and (5) Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements.

Any updates to the electronic provision measures matters will be posted on the websites they are on. 2

[Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.] Please see below for the methods for exercising your voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters and exercise your voting rights. Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail. Method for voting via the Internet Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from a PC or a smartphone, use the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and input your approval or disapproval to each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the screen. For details, please see Page 4. Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Method for voting by mail Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to us. If there is no indication of your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will take it as an indication of your approval. Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Handling of duplicate voting If you vote both via the Internet and by mail on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, only your vote placed via the Internet will be valid. If you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote will be valid. Also, if you submit your vote multiple times using a PC and a smartphone, only the last vote will be valid. Shareholders who will attend the meeting in person Attendance to the General Meeting of Shareholders Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting. Date and time of the meeting Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Japan time 3

Methods for voting via the Internet To exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please access the voting website designated by the Company from a PC or a smartphone and cast your vote in accordance with the instructions on the screen. Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024 *The voting website is unavailable from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Japan time every day. Method for voting by reading the QR code Method for voting via a smartphone You do not need to input either the "login ID" or the "temporary password." You can exercise your voting rights by automatically accessing the voting website by reading the "QR Code for login" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form using your smartphone. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen. To the next page *QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. For Institutional Investors You may exercise your voting rights on the voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. if you have made prior application to use the platform. Method for voting by inputting the login ID and the temporary password Method for voting via a PC Access the voting website ( https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) . Input the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the stub (on the right) of the Voting

Rights Exercise Form. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen. For questions regarding the system and other IT matters Securities Agency Division (Help Desk) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Japan Time; toll free only in Japan) We will notify you of a new "login ID" and "temporary password" each time when we convene a General Meeting of

Shareholders.

Shareholders. All costs associated with accessing the voting website via a PC or a smartphone (including internet connection fees and communication fees) are to be borne by shareholders.

You may not be able to use the voting website depending on the environment in which you use the Internet. 4

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal and references Proposal: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members The terms of office of all five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. The Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee has the opinion that it is appropriate to elect the candidates for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in view of realizing the Company's sustainable growth and mid- and long-term improvement of its corporate value. The candidates for Director are as follows. Candidate Current positions and responsibilities Period Name Candidate attribute served as a No. at the Company Director 1 Hiroya Yamada [Male] Representative Director, Chief 2 years [Reappointed] Executive Officer Director, Senior Executive Officer General Manager of Electronic Materials & System Equipment 2 Shohei Morimoto [Male] Group 8 years [Reappointed] General Manager of Functional Materials Division, Electronic Materials & System Equipment Group Director, Senior Executive Officer [Male] In charge of Auditing Department, 3 Masafumi Imai Corporate Planning and Coordination 3 years [Reappointed] Department, and Accounting and Finance Department 4 Nozomu Kubo [Male] Executive Advisor ― [Newly appointed] [Male] 5 Manabu Hyakuno [Reappointed] Outside Director 3 years [Outside] (Note) The number of years served as a Director is at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. 5

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of shares of the No. (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1982 Joined Nippon Mining Co. July 2009 General Manager of Technology Department, Hitachi Works, Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd. April 2011 General Manager of Facilities Engineering Department, Hitachi Works, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation April 2012 General Manager of Facilities Engineering Department, Kurami Works, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation October 2013 General Manager of Facilities Engineering Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation April 2016 Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining & Hiroya Yamada Metals Corporation (April 20, 1959) April 2019 Deputy General Manager of Technology Group ―* and General Manager of Facilities Engineering [Reappointed] Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals 1 Corporation April 2020 Senior Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation April 2022 Executive Advisor of the Company June 2022 Representative Director of the Company (to present) Chief Executive Officer of the Company (to present) Significant concurrent position ― Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors 100% (12 out of 12) Period served as a Director 2 years Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Mr. Hiroya Yamada assumes duties as Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to the electronic materials business and metal recycling business, as well as in management and supervisory work of business companies (refer to the above for his career summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors. The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded. 6

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of shares of the No. (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1988 Joined the Company April 2002 Seconded to TATSUTA System Electronics Co., Ltd. July 2010 General Manager of Functional Materials Division, Electronic Materials & System Equipment Group of the Company (to present) October 2011 General Manager of Technology Development Center, Electronic Materials & System Equipment Group of the Company June 2013 Executive Officer of the Company June 2016 Director of the Company (to present) Shohei Morimoto Senior Executive Officer of the Company (to (November 16, 1965) present) 26,000 Deputy General Manager of Electronic shares* [Reappointed] Materials & System Equipment Group of the 2 Company June 2020 General Manager of Electronic Materials & System Equipment Group of the Company (to present) Significant concurrent position ― Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors 92% (11 out of 12) Period served as a Director 8 years Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Mr. Shohei Morimoto assumes duties as Director and Senior Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to the electronic materials business (refer to the above for his career summary and responsibilities, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors. The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded. 7

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of shares of the No. (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1986 Joined Nippon Mining Co. August 2013 General Manager of Business Administration Department, Recycling & Environmental Services Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation June 2015 Seconded to Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. April 2017 Chief Secretary of Administration Department, Metals Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation May 2018 General Manager of Administration Department, Recycling & Environmental Services Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation June 2020 General Manager of Accounting and Finance Department of the Company June 2021 Director of the Company (to present) Executive Officer of the Company Masafumi Imai In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate Planning and Coordination Department, (July 17, 1962) 1,300 Accounting and Finance Department, and shares* Procurement Department of the Company [Reappointed] June 2022 Senior Executive Officer of the Company (to 3 present) In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate Planning and Coordination Department, Accounting and Finance Department, and Procurement Department June 2023 In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate Planning and Coordination Department, Accounting and Finance Department of the Company (to present) Significant concurrent position President & Representative Director of TATSUTA Environmental Analysis Center Co., Ltd. Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors 100% (12 out of 12) Period served as a Director 3 years Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Mr. Masafumi Imai assumes duties as Director and Senior Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to accounting and finance operations (refer to the above for his career summary and responsibilities, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors. The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded. 8

Candidate Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of shares of the No. (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1988 Joined Nippon Mining Co. July 2010 Seconded to JX Holdings, Inc. July 2012 Manager of General Affairs Division, Kurami Works, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation April 2014 Seconded to Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. October 2016 Manager of Human Resources Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Nozomu Kubo April 2019 Deputy Manager of Kurami Works, JX Nippon (August 28, 1963) Mining & Metals Corporation ― October 2021 Deputy Manager of Saganoseki Smelter & [Newly appointed] Refinery, JX Metals Smelting Co., Ltd. 4 April 2024 Executive Advisor of the Company (to present) Significant concurrent position ― Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors ― Period served as a Director ― Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Mr. Nozomu Kubo possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to planning and administrative work (refer to the above for his career summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors. 9