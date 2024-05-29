This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
(Securities Code 5809) May 31, 2024 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 29, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Hiroya Yamada
President & Representative Director
TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.
2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City,
Osaka, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to those who have been affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in 2024 and pray for a swift recovery of the impacted area.
You are cordially notified that the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TATSUTA Electric Wire
Cable Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.
In convening the meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Electronic provision
measures matters are posted on the website presented below as "NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
The Company's website: https://www.tatsuta.co.jp/ir_info/information/for_shareholders/
In addition to the above, the electronic provision measures matters are also posted on the website presented below.
Tokyo Stock Exchange's website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the website presented above, enter the name or the securities code of the Company, press "Search," select "Basic information," and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to see the document.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters, and cast your vote by 5 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024. A video of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available via the Company's website.
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Place:
Fourth floor main conference room of the Company's head office, located at
2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City, Osaka, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-Consolidated
reported:
Financial Statements for the Company's 100th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 -
March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit
and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Proposal to be resolved:
Proposal: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
- When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.
The following matters are not included in the paper copy sent to the shareholders who had requested it pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. These matters were also audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor as part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non- Consolidated Financial Statements when they prepared the Audit Report and the Independent Auditor's
Report, respectively.
- Overview of Systems to Ensure Appropriate Execution of Duties and the Status of Their Operations;
- Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity; (3) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements;
- Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity; and (5) Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements.
- Any updates to the electronic provision measures matters will be posted on the websites they are on.
[Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]
Please see below for the methods for exercising your voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters and exercise your voting rights.
Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail.
Method for voting via the Internet
Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from a PC or a smartphone, use the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and input your approval or disapproval to each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the screen. For details, please see Page 4.
Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024
Method for voting by mail
Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to us. If there is no indication of your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will take it as an indication of your approval.
Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024
Handling of duplicate voting
- If you vote both via the Internet and by mail on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, only your vote placed via the Internet will be valid.
- If you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote will be valid. Also, if you submit your vote multiple times using a PC and a smartphone, only the last vote will be valid.
Shareholders who will attend the meeting in person
Attendance to the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.
Date and time of the meeting Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. Japan time
Methods for voting via the Internet
To exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please access the voting website designated by the Company from a PC or a smartphone and cast your vote in accordance with the instructions on the screen.
Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 20, 2024 *The voting website is unavailable from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Japan time every day.
Method for voting by reading the QR code
Method for voting via a smartphone
You do not need to input either the "login ID" or the "temporary password." You can exercise your voting rights by automatically accessing the voting website by reading the "QR Code for login" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form using your smartphone. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen. To the next page
*QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
For Institutional Investors
You may exercise your voting rights on the voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. if you have made prior application to use the platform.
Method for voting by inputting the login ID and the temporary password
Method for voting via a PC
- Access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/).
Input the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the stub (on the right) of the Voting
Rights Exercise Form.
- After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen.
For questions regarding the system and other IT matters
Securities Agency Division (Help Desk)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Japan Time; toll free only in Japan)
We will notify you of a new "login ID" and "temporary password" each time when we convene a General Meeting of
Shareholders.
- All costs associated with accessing the voting website via a PC or a smartphone (including internet connection fees and communication fees) are to be borne by shareholders.
- You may not be able to use the voting website depending on the environment in which you use the Internet.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal and references
Proposal: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office of all five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
The Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee has the opinion that it is appropriate to elect the candidates for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in view of realizing the Company's sustainable growth and mid- and long-term improvement of its corporate value.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
Candidate
Current positions and responsibilities
Period
Name
Candidate attribute
served as a
No.
at the Company
Director
1
Hiroya Yamada
[Male]
Representative Director, Chief
2 years
[Reappointed]
Executive Officer
Director, Senior Executive Officer
General Manager of Electronic
Materials & System Equipment
2
Shohei Morimoto
[Male]
Group
8 years
[Reappointed]
General Manager of Functional
Materials Division, Electronic
Materials & System Equipment
Group
Director, Senior Executive Officer
[Male]
In charge of Auditing Department,
3
Masafumi Imai
Corporate Planning and Coordination
3 years
[Reappointed]
Department, and Accounting and
Finance Department
4
Nozomu Kubo
[Male]
Executive Advisor
―
[Newly appointed]
[Male]
5
Manabu Hyakuno
[Reappointed]
Outside Director
3 years
[Outside]
(Note) The number of years served as a Director is at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1982
Joined Nippon Mining Co.
July 2009
General Manager of Technology Department,
Hitachi Works, Nippon Mining & Metals Co.,
Ltd.
April 2011
General Manager of Facilities Engineering
Department, Hitachi Works, JX Nippon Mining
& Metals Corporation
April 2012
General Manager of Facilities Engineering
Department, Kurami Works, JX Nippon Mining
& Metals Corporation
October 2013
General Manager of Facilities Engineering
Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corporation
April 2016
Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining &
Hiroya Yamada
Metals Corporation
(April 20, 1959)
April 2019
Deputy General Manager of Technology Group
―*
and General Manager of Facilities Engineering
[Reappointed]
Department, JX Nippon Mining & Metals
1
Corporation
April 2020
Senior Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining
& Metals Corporation
April 2022
Executive Advisor of the Company
June 2022
Representative Director of the Company (to
present)
Chief Executive Officer of the Company (to
present)
Significant concurrent position
―
Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors
100% (12 out of 12)
Period served as a Director
2 years
Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Mr. Hiroya Yamada assumes duties as Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer with a wealth
of knowledge and experience in relation to the electronic materials business and metal recycling business,
as well as in management and supervisory work of business companies (refer to the above for his career
summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed
for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors.
- The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1988
Joined the Company
April 2002
Seconded to TATSUTA System Electronics
Co., Ltd.
July 2010
General Manager of Functional Materials
Division, Electronic Materials & System
Equipment Group of the Company (to present)
October 2011
General Manager of Technology Development
Center, Electronic Materials & System
Equipment Group of the Company
June 2013
Executive Officer of the Company
June 2016
Director of the Company (to present)
Shohei Morimoto
Senior Executive Officer of the Company (to
(November 16, 1965)
present)
26,000
Deputy General Manager of Electronic
shares*
[Reappointed]
Materials & System Equipment Group of the
2
Company
June 2020
General Manager of Electronic Materials &
System Equipment Group of the Company (to
present)
Significant concurrent position
―
Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors 92% (11 out of 12)
Period served as a Director 8 years
Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Mr. Shohei Morimoto assumes duties as Director and Senior Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to the electronic materials business (refer to the above for his career summary and responsibilities, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors.
- The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1986
Joined Nippon Mining Co.
August 2013
General Manager of Business Administration
Department, Recycling & Environmental
Services Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corporation
June 2015
Seconded to Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.
April 2017
Chief Secretary of Administration Department,
Metals Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corporation
May 2018
General Manager of Administration Department,
Recycling & Environmental Services Group, JX
Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
June 2020
General Manager of Accounting and Finance
Department of the Company
June 2021
Director of the Company (to present)
Executive Officer of the Company
Masafumi Imai
In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate
Planning and Coordination Department,
(July 17, 1962)
1,300
Accounting and Finance Department, and
shares*
Procurement Department of the Company
[Reappointed]
June 2022
Senior Executive Officer of the Company (to
3
present)
In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate
Planning and Coordination Department,
Accounting and Finance Department, and
Procurement Department
June 2023
In charge of Auditing Department, Corporate
Planning and Coordination Department,
Accounting and Finance Department of the
Company (to present)
Significant concurrent position
President & Representative Director of TATSUTA Environmental
Analysis Center Co., Ltd.
Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors
100% (12 out of 12)
Period served as a Director
3 years
Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Mr. Masafumi Imai assumes duties as Director and Senior Executive Officer with a wealth of knowledge
and experience in relation to accounting and finance operations (refer to the above for his career summary
and responsibilities, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Director since the Company considers that he
is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the Board of Directors.
- The number of shares of the Company held indirectly through the officers' shareholding association of the Company is excluded.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1988
Joined Nippon Mining Co.
July 2010
Seconded to JX Holdings, Inc.
July 2012
Manager of General Affairs Division, Kurami
Works, JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corporation
April 2014
Seconded to Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.
October 2016
Manager of Human Resources Department, JX
Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Nozomu Kubo
April 2019
Deputy Manager of Kurami Works, JX Nippon
(August 28, 1963)
Mining & Metals Corporation
―
October 2021
Deputy Manager of Saganoseki Smelter &
[Newly appointed]
Refinery, JX Metals Smelting Co., Ltd.
4
April 2024
Executive Advisor of the Company (to present)
Significant concurrent position
―
Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors
―
Period served as a Director
―
Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Mr. Nozomu Kubo possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in relation to planning and
administrative work (refer to the above for his career summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for
Director since the Company considers that he is needed for the supervision and decision-making of the
Board of Directors.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
No.
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1985
Joined Nippon Mining Co.
April 2009
Chief Secretary, Precision Rolling Department,
Processing Division, Electric Materials Group,
Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd.
April 2010
Seconded to Materials Service Complex
Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
January 2013
General Manager, Rolled and Processed
Materials Department, Functional Materials
Division, Electric Materials Group, JX Nippon
Mining & Metals Corporation
April 2017
General Manager, Functional Materials
Division, Electric Materials Group, JX Nippon
Manabu Hyakuno
Mining & Metals Corporation
April 2018
Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining &
(August 3, 1961)
Metals Corporation
―
April 2019
General Manager, Functional Materials
[Reappointed]
Division, JX Nippon Mining & Metals
[Outside]
Corporation (to present)
April 2021
Director of JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corporation
5
Senior Executive Officer of JX Nippon Mining
& Metals Corporation (to present)
June 2021
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
Significant concurrent position
Senior Executive Officer and General Manager of the Functional
Materials Division, JX Advanced Metals Corporation
Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors
100% (12 out of 12)*
Period served as a Director
3 years
Reasons for selection as a candidate for Outside Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member, and expected roles
Mr. Manabu Hyakuno assumes duties as Outside Director with a wealth of knowledge and experience in
relation to the management and supervisory work of business companies (refer to the above for his career
summary, etc.). He is nominated as a candidate for Outside Director who is not an Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member since he will contribute to securing diversity and enhancing the revitalization of the
Board of Directors.
The Company expects Mr. Hyakuno to increase corporate value through the enhancement of corporate
governance, mainly by utilizing his experience in relation to the management and supervisory work of
business companies to supervise the execution of duties by Directors and participate in the formulation of
management strategy and management plans.
Notes:
- The Company does not have any special interest with the candidates for Director.
- The Company currently has a contract with Mr. Manabu Hyakuno, to limit his liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If the election of Mr. Manabu Hyakuno is approved, the Company plans to continue the contract. The limit of the liability for damages under this agreement with Mr. Manabu Hyakuno shall be the minimum amount of liability for damages prescribed by laws and regulations.
-
The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) contract with an insurance company, to cover legal damages and litigation expenses in the event that the insured parties, who are the Directors of the Company, assume liability for their execution of duties, or receive a claim in the pursuit of such liability.
However, the contract contains exemptions, such as legal damages and litigation expenses arising from intentional acts or gross negligence by an insured party. The Company is fully responsible for paying the insurance premium associated with this contract. The candidates will be included among the insured parties if they are appointed as Directors. The Company intends to renew this insurance contract during their terms of office.
