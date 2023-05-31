TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 5809) June 2, 2023 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 31, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Hiroya Yamada

President & Representative Director

TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City

Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially notified that the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TATSUTA Electric Wire

Cable Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.

In convening the meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Electronic provision

measures matters are posted on the website presented below as "NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 99TH

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website: https://www.tatsuta.co.jp/ir_info/information/for_shareholders/

In addition to the above, the electronic provision measures matters are also posted on the website presented below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange's website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the website presented above, enter the name or the securities code of the Company, press "Search," select "Basic information," and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to see the document.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters, and cast your vote by 5 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A video of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available via the Company's website.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place: Fourth floor main conference room of the Company's head office, located at 2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City, Osaka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-Consolidated

Financial Statements for the Company's 99th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 2: Election of Four (4) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

