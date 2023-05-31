Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5809   JP3467400002

TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.

(5809)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27:39 2023-05-31 am EDT
716.00 JPY    0.00%
12:10aTatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Notice of convocation of the 99th annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
05/11Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Financial Summary for the Year Ended march 31, 2023
PU
05/11TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

05/31/2023 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 5809) June 2, 2023 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 31, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Hiroya Yamada

President & Representative Director

TATSUTA Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City

Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 99TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially notified that the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TATSUTA Electric Wire

  • Cable Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.
    In convening the meeting, the Company has taken electronic provision measures. Electronic provision

measures matters are posted on the website presented below as "NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 99TH

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website: https://www.tatsuta.co.jp/ir_info/information/for_shareholders/

In addition to the above, the electronic provision measures matters are also posted on the website presented below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange's website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the website presented above, enter the name or the securities code of the Company, press "Search," select "Basic information," and then select "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to see the document.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters, and cast your vote by 5 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A video of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available via the Company's website.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan time (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:

Fourth floor main conference room of the Company's head office, located at

2-3-1Iwata-cho, Higashiosaka City, Osaka, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-Consolidated

Financial Statements for the Company's 99th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 2: Election of Four (4) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

1

  • When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.
  • The following matters are not included in the paper copy sent to the shareholders who had requested it pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. These matters were also audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor as part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements when they prepared the Audit Report and the

    1. Independent Auditor's Report, respectively.
    2. Overview of Systems to Ensure Appropriate Execution of Duties and the Status of Their Operations;
    3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity; (3) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements;
    1. Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity; and (5) Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements.
  • Any updates to the electronic provision measures matters will be posted on the websites they are on.

2

[Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]

Please see below for the methods for exercising your voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the electronic provision measures matters and exercise your voting rights.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail.

  1. Method for voting via the Internet
    Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from a PC or a smartphone, use the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and input your approval or disapproval to each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the screen. For details, please see Page 4.
    Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 22, 2023
  2. Method for voting by mail
    Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to us. If there is no indication of your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will take it as an indication of your approval.
    Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 22, 2023

Handling of duplicate voting

  • If you vote both via the Internet and by mail on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, only your vote placed via the Internet will be valid.
  • If you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote will be valid. Also, if you submit your vote multiple times using a PC and a smartphone, only the last vote will be valid.

Shareholders who will attend the meeting in person

(3) Attendance to the General Meeting of Shareholders

Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the place of the meeting on the day of the meeting.

Date and time of the meeting Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan time

3

Methods for voting via the Internet

To exercise your voting rights via the Internet, please access the voting website designated by the Company from a PC or a smartphone and cast your vote in accordance with the instructions on the screen.

Voting deadline: No later than 5:00 p.m. Japan time, Thursday, June 22, 2023 *The voting website is unavailable from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Japan time every day.

1. Method for voting by reading the QR code

  • Method for voting via a smartphone

You do not need to input either the "login ID" or the "temporary password." You can exercise your voting rights by automatically accessing the voting website by reading the "QR Code for login" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form using your smartphone. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen.

For Institutional Investors

You may exercise your voting rights on the voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. if you have made prior application to use the platform.

2. Method for voting by inputting the login ID and the temporary password

  • Method for voting via a PC
    1. Access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/).
    2. Input the "login ID" and the "temporary password" printed on the stub (on the right) of the Voting
      Rights Exercise Form.
    3. Fill in "Current password," then fill in both "New password" and "New password (confirmation)."
    4. After you got logged in, please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the input instructions on the screen.
  • Please note that, in order to prevent unauthorized access to the designated website by third party other than shareholders (persons impersonating shareholders) and to prevent the alteration of votes, if you wish to vote via the
    Internet, we request that you change your "temporary password" to a permanent password on the designated voting website.
  • We will notify you of a new "login ID" and "temporary password" each time when we convene a General Meeting of
    Shareholders.
  • All costs associated with accessing the voting website via a PC or a smartphone (including internet connection fees and communication fees) are to be borne by shareholders.
  • You may not be able to use the voting website depending on the environment in which you use the Internet.

4

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and references

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect five (5) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

The Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee has the opinion that it is appropriate to elect the candidates for Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members in view of realizing the Company's sustainable growth and mid- and long-term improvement of its corporate value.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

Candidate

Current positions and responsibilities

Period

Name

Candidate attribute

served as a

No.

at the Company

Director

1

Hiroya Yamada

[Male]

Representative Director, Chief

1 year

[Reappointed]

Executive Officer

Director, Senior Executive Officer

General Manager of Electronic

Materials & System Equipment

2

Shohei Morimoto

[Male]

Group

7 years

[Reappointed]

General Manager of Functional

Materials Division, Electronic

Materials & System Equipment

Group

Director, Senior Executive Officer

In charge of Administration and

3

Hiroshi Maeyama

[Male]

Human Resources Department,

7 years

[Reappointed]

Environment & Safety

Administration Department, and ISO

Office

Director, Senior Executive Officer

In charge of Auditing Department,

4

Masafumi Imai

[Male]

Corporate Planning and Coordination

2 years

[Reappointed]

Department, Accounting and Finance

Department, and Procurement

Department

[Male]

5

Manabu Hyakuno

[Reappointed]

Outside Director

2 years

[Outside]

(Note) The number of years served as a Director is at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

5

Disclaimer

TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:09:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
12:10aTatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Notice of convocation of the 99th annual general meeting..
PU
05/11Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Financial Summary for the Year Ended march 31, 2023
PU
05/11TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/16Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,..
PU
01/31Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Financial Summary for the Nine Months Ended December 31 ..
PU
01/31Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Strategic Agreement on Production Collaboration with Cop..
PU
01/17Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Acquire certification for information security managemen..
PU
2022Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Notice on Position Statement concerning Planned Commence..
PU
2022JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation made an offer..
CI
2022Tatsuta Electric Wire And Cable : Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 59 861 M 428 M 428 M
Net income 2022 2 330 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net cash 2022 489 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 44 235 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 716,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinya Hayashi Executive Officer & Manager-Technology
Tamon Tsuda Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Hanai Independent Outside Director
Inao Harato Independent Outside Director
Tetsuya Shibata Executive Officer & Deputy GM-System Electronics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.0.85%315
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.0.00%9 932
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-26.88%4 910
NEXANS-13.14%3 414
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION24.08%3 066
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.31.45%2 785
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer