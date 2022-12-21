TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable : Notice on Position Statement concerning Planned Commencement of a Tender Offer by JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation for Shares of the Company

December 21, 2022

For Immediate Release

TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd.

Notice on Position Statement concerning Planned Commencement of a Tender Offer by JX Nippon Mining &

Metals Corporation for Shares of the Company

TATSUTA Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved at the Company's Board of Directors meeting held on December 21, 2022, to state its position supporting the tender offer by JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation ("JXNMM," President and CEO: Seiichi Murayama) for the common stock of the Company (the "Tender Offer"), and to recommend the Company's shareholders to tender their shares in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is planned to commence as soon as the prospect for clearance of competition laws of relevant countries becomes probable, and the details of the schedule will be notified promptly after the determination.

Above-stated resolution of the Board of Directors was made assuming that JXNMM intends to make the Company its wholly-owned subsidiary through the Tender Offer and subsequent series of procedures and that the Company's common stock is planned to be delisted.

(1) The purpose of making the Company a wholly-owned subsidiary through the Tender Offer

The Company believes that joining the JXNMM Group will enable the utilization of the resources of JXNMM Group whilst maintaining the respect for the independence of our management. This will allow the Company to acquire various options to develop our business and facilitate more active business operations. In addition, it will broaden the areas of operation that the Company's employees can engage in and will lead to maintaining and enhancing their motivation. Moreover, JXNMM's policy is to respect the Company's independence regarding our trade flow and business partners. As JXNMM does not intend to get involved in our business transactions, there should be no specific impact on the relationship with the Company's important business partners.

The Company believes that we can expect effects including efficient utilization of management resources of both companies; further enhancement of business competitiveness in the electronic materials area; and enhancement of business foundation in electric wire and cable area by the Tender Offer.

(2) Management policy after the Tender Offer

JXNMM has the policy to respect the independence of management of the Company and maintain its business and employment and treatment of its employees, and plans to keep the Company's trade name and brand, as well as the initiatives including investment in and collaboration with start-up companies even after making the Company a wholly-owned subsidiary of JXNMM through the Tender Offer.

