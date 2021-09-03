Tatton Asset Management : Issue of shares and PDMR Dealings
09/03/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Tatton Asset Management plc (or "the Company")
Issue of shares and PDMR Dealings
Tatton Asset Management PLC (AIM: TAM), the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business announces that it has issued an aggregate 29,742 ordinary shares of £0.20 each to employees who have elected to exercise their options pursuant to the Company's Save As You Earn ("SAYE") employee share scheme.
Application has been made for the newly issued shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and admission is expected to take place on 9 September 2021 ("Admission"). Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 57,929,395 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, following Admission, this figure of 57,929,395 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
As part of the above, certain PDMRs and PCAs have exercised options over a total of 12,314 shares at an exercise price of £1.90 per share. The details of these dealings are shown in the tables below.
Notes to editors
Tatton Asset Management offers a range of services to Directly Authorised financial advisers in the UK, including on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, and a whole of market mortgage provision.
