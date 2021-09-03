Log in
    TAM   GB00BYX1P358

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(TAM)
Tatton Asset Management : Issue of shares and PDMR Dealings

09/03/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Tatton Asset Management plc (or "the Company")

Issue of shares and PDMR Dealings

Tatton Asset Management PLC (AIM: TAM), the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business announces that it has issued an aggregate 29,742 ordinary shares of £0.20 each to employees who have elected to exercise their options pursuant to the Company's Save As You Earn ("SAYE") employee share scheme.

Application has been made for the newly issued shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and admission is expected to take place on 9 September 2021 ("Admission"). Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 57,929,395 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, following Admission, this figure of 57,929,395 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As part of the above, certain PDMRs and PCAs have exercised options over a total of 12,314 shares at an exercise price of £1.90 per share. The details of these dealings are shown in the tables below.

For further information, please contact:

Tatton Asset Management PLC

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

Paul Hogarth, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Edwards, Chief Financial Officer

Lothar Mentel, Chief Investment Officer

Zeus Capital (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3829 5000

Martin Green

Dan Bate

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)

Rachel Hayes

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Peter Steel

Belvedere Communications - Financial PR

John West / Llew Angus (media)

+44 (0) 7407 023147

Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke (investors)

+44 (0) 7715 769078

tattonpr@belvederepr.com

Media Enquiries

+44 (0)20 7139 1452

Roddi Vaughan-Thomas

Notes to editors

Tatton Asset Management offers a range of services to Directly Authorised financial advisers in the UK, including on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, and a whole of market mortgage provision.

For more information, please visit: www.tattonassetmanagement.com

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the MAR, provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Claire MacNeill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR, Office Manager

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Exercise of Options (SAYE)

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price:

£1.90

volume(s)

Volume: 947

  1. Aggregated information

N/a - single transaction

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)

Date of the

01 September 2021

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Seaton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR, Business Development Director

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Exercise of Options (SAYE)

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price:

£1.90

volume(s)

Volume: 1,894

d)

Aggregated

N/a - single transaction

information

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

01 September 2021

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michelle Murrell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA to Anthony Murrell (Sales Partner, a PDMR of the Company)

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Exercise of Options (SAYE)

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price:

£1.90

volume(s)

Volume: 9,473

d)

Aggregated

information

N/a - single transaction

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

01 September 2021

transaction

f)

Place of the

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
