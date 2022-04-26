Tatton Asset Management : PDMR Dealing

26 April 2022

Tatton Asset Management PLC

("TAM" or the "Company")

PDMR Dealing

Tatton Asset Management PLC (AIM: TAM), the investment management and IFA support services group, announces that it has been notified that Paul Hogarth and Paul Edwards, each of whom are directors of the Company (the "Directors") have purchased, in aggregate, 32,808 ordinary shares of £0.20 each in the Company as listed below.

Following this transaction, the Directors have a resulting interest in the ordinary shares of the Company as listed below.

Name Shares in Tatton before purchase Shares in Tatton purchased Shares in Tatton held after purchase % total shares in issue Paul Hogarth (CEO) 9,651,790 16,404 9,668,194 16.41% Paul Edwards (CFO) 495,224 16,404 511,628 0.87%

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Hogarth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tatton Asset Management plc b) LEI 213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each ISIN: GB00BYX1P358 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £4.30 Volume: 16,404 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price : £4.30 Volume: 16,404 e) Date of the transaction 25 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction London stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Edwards 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tatton Asset Management plc b) LEI 213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each ISIN: GB00BYX1P358 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £4.30 Volume: 16,404 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price : £4.30 Volume: 16,404 e) Date of the transaction 25 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction London stock Exchange, AIM

For further information please contact:

Tatton Asset Management PLC

Paul Hogarth (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Edwards (Chief Financial Officer)

Lothar Mentel (Chief Investment Officer)

Zeus - Nomad and Broker Martin Green

Dan Bate

Singer Capital Markets- Joint Broker

Peter Steel, Rachel Hayes (Investment Banking)

Belvedere Communications - Financial PR

John West / Llew Angus (media)

Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke (investors)

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

+44 (0) 20 7496 3061

+44 (0) 20 7496 3189

+44 (0) 7407 023147 +44 (0) 7715 769078 tattonpr@belvederepr.com

Trade Media Enquiries Roddi Vaughan Thomas

For more information, please visit: www.tattonassetmanagement.com

+44 (0) 20 7139 1452