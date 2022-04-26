Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tatton Asset Management plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAM   GB00BYX1P358

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(TAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 03:45:33 am EDT
437.38 GBX   +6.42%
04/22NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Finely balanced
PU
04/20Tatton Asset Management plc entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 50% stake in 8AM Global Limited for £7 million.
CI
04/19TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatton Asset Management : PDMR Dealing

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 April 2022

Tatton Asset Management PLC

("TAM" or the "Company")

PDMR Dealing

Tatton Asset Management PLC (AIM: TAM), the investment management and IFA support services group, announces that it has been notified that Paul Hogarth and Paul Edwards, each of whom are directors of the Company (the "Directors") have purchased, in aggregate, 32,808 ordinary shares of £0.20 each in the Company as listed below.

Following this transaction, the Directors have a resulting interest in the ordinary shares of the Company as listed below.

Name

Shares in Tatton before purchase

Shares in Tatton purchased

Shares in Tatton held after purchase

% total shares in issue

Paul Hogarth (CEO)

9,651,790

16,404

9,668,194

16.41%

Paul Edwards (CFO)

495,224

16,404

511,628

0.87%

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Hogarth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR, Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £4.30

Volume: 16,404

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price : £4.30

Volume: 16,404

e)

Date of the transaction

25 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London stock Exchange, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Edwards

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £4.30

Volume: 16,404

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price : £4.30

Volume: 16,404

e)

Date of the transaction

25 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London stock Exchange, AIM

For further information please contact:

Tatton Asset Management PLC

Paul Hogarth (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Edwards (Chief Financial Officer)

Lothar Mentel (Chief Investment Officer)

Zeus - Nomad and Broker Martin Green

Dan Bate

Singer Capital Markets- Joint Broker

Peter Steel, Rachel Hayes (Investment Banking)

Belvedere Communications - Financial PR

John West / Llew Angus (media)

Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke (investors)

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

+44 (0) 20 7496 3061

+44 (0) 20 7496 3189

+44 (0) 7407 023147 +44 (0) 7715 769078 tattonpr@belvederepr.com

Trade Media Enquiries Roddi Vaughan Thomas

For more information, please visit: www.tattonassetmanagement.com

+44 (0) 20 7139 1452

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
04/22NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : Finely balanced
PU
04/20Tatton Asset Management plc entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 50% s..
CI
04/19TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
04/14NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : Easter review and outlook
PU
04/08NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : Q2 begins with QT top of the agenda
PU
04/01NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : A week of relative calm � and no April fool
PU
03/25NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : Better news is not always good news
PU
03/22NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : Changing tides
PU
03/11TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
03/11NEWS FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEME : Positioning for the energy price shock
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,7 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2022 8,93 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2022 19,9 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 242 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Tatton Asset Management plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 411,00 GBX
Average target price 633,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Henry Hogarth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edwards Chief Financial Officer, SEC & Executive Director
Roger Courtenay Cornick Non-Executive Chairman
Lothar Alfred Mentel Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Christopher Poil Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-29.26%308
BLACKSTONE INC.-14.53%78 207
KKR & CO. INC.-28.86%30 604
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.13%19 643
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-27.45%14 405
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-6.26%13 839