    TAM   GB00BYX1P358

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(TAM)
  Report
Tatton Asset Management : Standard form for notification of major holdings

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYX1P358

Issuer Name

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 09-Mar-2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

.

rights attached

through financial

to shares (total

instruments (total

of 8.A)

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total

Total of both

number of

in % (8.A +

voting

8.B)

rights held

in issuer

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below

threshold was

5%

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

5.106144

0.000000

5.106144

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of direct

Number of indirect

% of direct

% of indirect

shares ISIN

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

code(if possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BYX1P358

Below 5%

Below 5%

Sub Total 8.A

Below 5%

Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that

% of

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

may be acquired if the

voting

instrument

date

period

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both if

rights if it

through financial

it equals or is

Ultimate

Name of controlled

equals or is

instruments if it

higher than

controlling person

undertaking

higher than the

equals or is higher

the notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

abrdn plc

abrdn plc

abrdn

Investments

(Holdings) Limited

Ignis Asset

abrdn plc Management Limited

Ignis

abrdn plc Investment Services

Limited

abrdn plc

abrdn

abrdn plc Investments (Holdings)

Limited

abrdn

abrdn plc Investment Management

Limited

abrdn plc

Aberdeen Asset

abrdn plc Management

PLC

Aberdeen Asset

abrdn plc Managers Limited

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements where-by the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

  1. Date of Completion
    10-Mar-2022
  2. Place Of Completion Belfast, United Kingdom

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28,7 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2022 8,93 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2022 18,7 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 280 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
EV / Sales 2023 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float -
Chart TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Tatton Asset Management plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 475,00 GBX
Average target price 633,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Henry Hogarth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger Courtenay Cornick Non-Executive Chairman
Lothar Alfred Mentel Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Christopher Poil Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-18.24%367
BLACKSTONE INC.-9.68%78 611
KKR & CO. INC.-28.26%31 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.98%19 923
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-22.15%15 229
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.69%13 673