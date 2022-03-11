Tatton Asset Management : Standard form for notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYX1P358
Issuer Name
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 09-Mar-2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified
10-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation