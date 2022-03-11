Tatton Asset Management : Standard form for notification of major holdings

Total of both

through financial

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Date on which Issuer notified

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

Country of registered office (if applicable)

City of registered office (if applicable)

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

4. Details of the shareholder

Country of registered office (if applicable)

City of registered office (if applicable)

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Resulting situation on the date on which Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Below threshold was 5% crossed or reached Position of previous 5.106144 0.000000 5.106144 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of Number of direct Number of indirect % of direct % of indirect shares ISIN voting rights voting rights voting rights voting rights code(if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYX1P358 Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that % of Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion may be acquired if the voting instrument date period instrument is rights exercised/converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of % of financial voting date period settlement voting rights instrument rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)