Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tatton Asset Management plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAM   GB00BYX1P358

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(TAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatton Asset Management : Trading Update

04/20/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 April 2021

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Tatton Asset Management PLC

("TAM plc", the "Group" or the "Company")

AIM: TAM

TRADING UPDATE

TAM plc, the investment management and IFA support services Group, today announces the following unaudited trading update ahead of its Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY21" the "Period" or the "Year" ), which are scheduled to be released on 15 June 2021.

The Group has achieved strong growth in revenue, adjusted operating profits¹ and assets under management ("AUM") and cash generation was also strong.

The Board expects FY21 results to be ahead of all analysts' forecasts.

This performance demonstrates the resilience of the Group's business model in a year which has been dominated by a complex backdrop of market and economic uncertainty and volatility brought about by the global pandemic. The Group remains in a healthy financial position, with a strong balance sheet and £16.9 million of net cash.

Highlights

Tatton Investment Management further improved its performance in the second half of the year with net inflows of £427 million, an increase of 30.0% on the first six months of the year. The total inflows for the year were £755 million, or 11.3% of opening AUM. The year ended with AUM of £9.0 billion (2020: £6.7 billion) an increase of £2.3 billion or 35.2% for the year.

Total £bn

Opening AUM 1 April 2020

6.7

Net flows

0.8

Annual market and investment performance

1.5

Closing AUM 31 March 2021

9.0

Paradigm has performed well with Consulting member firms increasing to 407 (2020: 394) and Mortgage firms

increasing by 4.4% to 1,612 (2020: 1,544). Paradigm Mortgages saw an increase in market activity in the second half of the year driven by the stimulus of the government's stamp duty holiday and an improved lending environment. As a result, it delivered a marked increase in the second half of the year of 20% in gross lending to £6 billion, totalling £11 billion for the year (2020: £10 billion).

Paul Hogarth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased to report that TAM continued to make very good progress this last financial year, building on a positive first half performance and delivering an even stronger second half of the year. I am particularly pleased with the 30% increase in net flows in H2 and reaching a milestone of £9.0 billion of AUM despite considerable market uncertainty. Our strong performance proves the resilience of our business model which is supported by a high degree of annual recurring revenues and cashflow generation creating a strong balance sheet which is the bedrock of all good businesses.

As we enter the new financial year, we carry forward good momentum and expect to make further progress in the

execution of our strategy."

¹ Adjusted for exceptional items, amortisation and share based payment charges.

For further information please contact:

Tatton Asset Management plc

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

Paul Hogarth (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Edwards (Chief Financial Officer)

Lothar Mentel (Chief Investment Officer)

Zeus Capital - Nomad and Broker

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Martin Green (Corporate Finance)

Dan Bate (Corporate Finance and QE)

N+1 Singer - Joint Broker

Peter Steel (Investment Banking)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3061

Rachel Hayes (Investment Banking)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3189

Amanda Gray (Investment Banking)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Belvedere Communications - Financial PR

tattonpr@belvederepr.com

John West / Llew Angus (Media)

+44 (0) 7407 023147

Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke (Analysts and Investors)

+44 (0) 7715 769078

Trade Media Enquiries

Roddi Vaughan Thomas

+44 (0) 20 7139 1452

For more information, please visit: www.tattonassetmanagement.com

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
02:12aTATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Trading Update
PU
04/19TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
04/19NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : New bond news gives green light for equit..
PU
04/09NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Bond markets signal economic optimism
PU
03/31NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : The first quarter of 2021 was no April fo..
PU
03/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : The world is moving on from the pandemic
PU
03/19NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Tug of war - bonds vs. equities
PU
03/11NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Recalibrations
PU
03/04NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Stock markets find they cannot have it bo..
PU
02/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Earnings look set to stabilise wobbling m..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,1 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net income 2021 6,62 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
Net cash 2021 15,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 217 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,12x
EV / Sales 2022 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Tatton Asset Management plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 317,50 GBX
Last Close Price 378,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -11,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Henry Hogarth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger Courtenay Cornick Non-Executive Chairman
Lothar Alfred Mentel Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Christopher Poil Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC40.00%304
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.22.36%52 623
KKR & CO. INC.31.66%30 739
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.81%22 876
AMUNDI11.15%17 946
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.20.25%15 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ