    TTCF   US87663X1028

TATTOOED CHEF, INC.

(TTCF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:28:23 2023-02-16 am EST
1.455 USD   +6.20%
Feb. 21 Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. between March 2021 and October 2022 announced by Shareholders Foundation
PR
02/10Tattooed Chef, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10Tattooed Chef, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Feb. 21 Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. between March 2021 and October 2022 announced by Shareholders Foundation

02/16/2023 | 10:01am EST
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on February 21, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) shares.

Investors, with losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) purchased between March 20, 2021, and October 12, 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 21, 2023. Those NASDAQ: TTCF investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 23, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by a NASDAQ: TTCF investor over alleged Securities Laws violations by Tattooed Chef, Inc and its CEO and CFO. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls, that Tattooed Chef's financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating revenue and understating losses, that as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feb-21-deadline-in-lawsuit-for-investors-who-lost-over-100-000-in-shares-of-tattooed-chef-inc-between-march-2021-and-october-2022-announced-by-shareholders-foundation-301748446.html

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.


