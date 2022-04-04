Log in
    TTCF   US87663X1028

TATTOOED CHEF, INC.

(TTCF)
  Report
News 
Summary

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tattooed Chef, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/04/2022 | 10:50am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger II Corporation (“Tattooed Chef” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TTCF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tattooed Chef announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 in a press release issued on August 12, 2021. The Company’s results revealed revenue of $50.7 million for the quarter, missing estimates by more than $3 million. Based on this news, shares of Tattooed Chef fell by 16% the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
