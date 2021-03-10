Tattooed Chef : Up 4%; Six Products To Be Available at Target

By Michael Dabaie

Tattooed Chef Inc. shares were up 4% to $21.34 in afternoon trading.

The plant-based foods company before the market open said six of its products will be available in Target stores nationwide starting Monday.

The new offerings available at Target will include Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl, Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with Plant-Based Pepperoni, Veggie Hemp Bowl, Plant Based Burrito Bowl, Enchilada Bowl and Buddha Bowl.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1515ET