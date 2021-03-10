Log in
TATTOOED CHEF, INC.

TATTOOED CHEF, INC.

(TTCF)
Tattooed Chef : Up 4%; Six Products To Be Available at Target

03/10/2021 | 03:15pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

Tattooed Chef Inc. shares were up 4% to $21.34 in afternoon trading.

The plant-based foods company before the market open said six of its products will be available in Target stores nationwide starting Monday.

The new offerings available at Target will include Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl, Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with Plant-Based Pepperoni, Veggie Hemp Bowl, Plant Based Burrito Bowl, Enchilada Bowl and Buddha Bowl.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION -0.16% 178.845 Delayed Quote.1.50%
TATTOOED CHEF, INC. 4.45% 21.36 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 148 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 441 M 1 441 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float -
