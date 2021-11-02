Subsidiary CPT announced the change of accounting firm and CPA
11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
17:36:47
Subject
Subsidiary CPT announced the change of accounting
firm and CPA
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 7
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2021/11/02
2.Name of the original accounting firm: ERNST �� YOUNG
3.Name of the original CPA 1: Hsuan-Hsuan Wang
4.Name of the original CPA 2: None
5.Name of the new accounting firm: KPMG
6.Name of the new CPA 1: Tsung-Che Chen
7.Name of the new CPA 2: None
8.Reason for the replacement: To meet the needs of group management
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
CPT decided to terminate
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination: 2021/11/02
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years: None
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.): NA
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.): NA
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA: Yes
15.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Tatung Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.