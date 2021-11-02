Subsidiary CPT announced the change of accounting firm and CPA

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution (Date of occurrence of the event):2021/11/02 2.Name of the original accounting firm: ERNST �� YOUNG 3.Name of the original CPA 1: Hsuan-Hsuan Wang 4.Name of the original CPA 2: None 5.Name of the new accounting firm: KPMG 6.Name of the new CPA 1: Tsung-Che Chen 7.Name of the new CPA 2: None 8.Reason for the replacement: To meet the needs of group management 9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment: CPT decided to terminate 10.The date the company notified or was notified by the CPA about the termination: 2021/11/02 11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major internal control improvement matters in financial report that have been filed or are being prepared n the last 2 fiscal years: None 12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or suggestions? (If so, please specify.): NA 13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion before official engagement? (If so, please specify.): NA 14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging opinions on above matters) from the new CPA: Yes 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: None