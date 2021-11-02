Log in
Subsidiary CPT announced the change of accounting firm and CPA

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:36:47
Subject 
 Subsidiary CPT announced the change of accounting
firm and CPA
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 7
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2021/11/02
2.Name of the original accounting firm: ERNST �� YOUNG
3.Name of the original CPA 1: Hsuan-Hsuan Wang
4.Name of the original CPA 2: None
5.Name of the new accounting firm: KPMG
6.Name of the new CPA 1: Tsung-Che Chen
7.Name of the new CPA 2: None
8.Reason for the replacement: To meet the needs of group management
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
 CPT decided to terminate
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination: 2021/11/02
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years: None
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
 and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.): NA
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.): NA
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA: Yes
15.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Tatung Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
