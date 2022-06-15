Tatung : Announcement of Director changed and the change in one-third or more of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: Representative of Gindon Investment Co. Legal Person: Rong-Chuan Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Executive Director of Tatung Company 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: Representative of Gindon Investment Co. Legal Person: Rebecca Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of President Link Limited, Executive Director of ET New Media Holding Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): change of representative of legal person director 8.Reason for the change:change of representative of legal person director 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): from2021/12/22to2023/10/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:6/9 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: We received the letter of replacing the director from Gindon Investment Co. on June 15, 2022 which replacement effective date is on June 16, 2022