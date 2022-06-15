Tatung : Announcement of Director changed and the change in one-third or more of directors
06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
20:07:46
Subject
Announcement of Director changed and the change
in one-third or more of directors
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: Representative of Gindon Investment Co. Legal Person:
Rong-Chuan Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Executive Director of Tatung Company
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: Representative of Gindon Investment Co. Legal Person:
Rebecca Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of President Link Limited, Executive Director of ET New Media
Holding Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
change of representative of legal person director
8.Reason for the change:change of representative of legal person director
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from2021/12/22to2023/10/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:6/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
We received the letter of replacing the director from Gindon Investment
Co. on June 15, 2022 which replacement effective date is on June 16, 2022