Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tatung Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2371   TW0002371002

TATUNG CO., LTD.

(2371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
35.85 TWD   -0.83%
08:23aTATUNG : Announcement of Director changed and the change in one-third or more of directors
PU
06/14TATUNG : The member of Audit Committee has changed
PU
06/14TATUNG : Announcement of the by-datton of independent director and change in one-third or more of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatung : Announcement of Director changed and the change in one-third or more of directors

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 20:07:46
Subject 
 Announcement of Director changed and the change
in one-third or more of directors
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor): Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: Representative of Gindon Investment Co. Legal Person:
Rong-Chuan Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Executive Director of Tatung Company
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: Representative of Gindon Investment Co. Legal Person:
Rebecca Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of President Link Limited, Executive Director of ET New Media
Holding Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
change of representative of legal person director
8.Reason for the change:change of representative of legal person director
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from2021/12/22to2023/10/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:6/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
We received the letter of replacing the director from Gindon Investment
Co. on June 15, 2022 which replacement effective date is on June 16, 2022

Disclaimer

Tatung Company published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATUNG CO., LTD.
08:23aTATUNG : Announcement of Director changed and the change in one-third or more of directors
PU
06/14TATUNG : The member of Audit Committee has changed
PU
06/14TATUNG : Announcement of the by-datton of independent director and change in one-third or ..
PU
06/14TATUNG : Announcement for the release of directors' non-competition restrictions
PU
06/14TATUNG : Announcement of Resolutions of 2022 Annual shareholder's Meeting.
PU
06/14Tatung Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Member of Audit Committee
CI
06/06TATUNG : Supplementary Announcement - The BOD of TATUNG Company resolved to terminate the ..
PU
06/06TATUNG : Announced by Tatung Co. on behalf of CPT for president change
PU
05/31Tatung to Shift to Smart Meter Production
MT
05/27TATUNG : Announcement on behalf of CPT that respresentive Directors changed and the number..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 605 M 997 M 997 M
Net income 2021 3 672 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2021 28 560 M 962 M 962 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83 712 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 936
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart TATUNG CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tatung Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATUNG CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Chieh Peng CFO, Executive Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Jui Kai Chang Head-Finance
Guang xiang Wang Chairman
Peng Fei Su Independent Director
Tzong Der Liou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATUNG CO., LTD.9.97%2 819
KEYENCE CORPORATION-33.44%86 553
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.17%67 664
EATON CORPORATION PLC-23.13%52 077
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.27%50 303
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.40%35 699