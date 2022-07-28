Log in
    2371   TW0002371002

TATUNG CO., LTD.

(2371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
35.45 TWD   -0.42%
05:08aTATUNG : Announcement of the resolution of established two subsidiaries.
PU
07/22TATUNG : The CPT's Complementary announcement of B.O.D resolved to convene the second 2022 Regular Shareholder's Meeting.
PU
07/06TATUNG : Announce on behalf of CPT that the TFASC will auction all immovable and movable assets seized by the court.(the first auction).
PU
Tatung : Announcement of the resolution of established two subsidiaries.

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 16:58:53
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution of established
two subsidiaries.
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
Common shares of newly-established company I,
newly-established company II.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
newly-established company I
Number of shares issued：12,000,000 shares
Par value per share：NT$10 per share
Total monetary value of the issuance：NT$ 120 million.
newly-established company II
Number of shares issued：3,000,000 shares
Par value per share：NT$10 per share
Total monetary value of the issuance：NT$ 30 million.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
newly-established company I, newly-established company II.; Subsidiary.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions: Cash injection without restrictive covenants.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Approved by the chairman according to the level of authority
(Approved by Tatung investment review committee).
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
newly-established company I
  Current cumulative volume:12,000,000 shares；
  Current cumulative amount: NT$ 120,000,000；
  Shareholding percentage: 100%；
  no restriction of rights.

newly-established company II
  Current cumulative volume:3,000,000 shares；
  Current cumulative amount: NT$ 30,000,000；
  Shareholding percentage: 100%；
  no restriction of rights.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio to the total assets: 71.91%,
Current ratio shareholder's equity: 142.31%,
The operating capital: NTD 4,341,079 thousand.
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To set up a new company to develop the solar business.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to authorization of company, the regulation of acquisition or
disposal, and the letter from the TWSE announcement.

Disclaimer

Tatung Company published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
