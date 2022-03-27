Tatung : On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. to announce the staff confirmation of COVID-19 matters
03/27/2022 | 12:11am EDT
Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/27
Time of announcement
12:01:42
Subject
On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
to announce the staff confirmation of COVID-19 matters
Date of events
2022/03/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26
2.Company name:TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS (TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:An employee of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. was
tested positive for PCR on March 26, 111. The employee has been
quarantined by the Government Epidemic Prevention Command Center.
6.Countermeasures:The company simultaneously activated the standard
operating procedures for epidemic prevention and conducted clean-up
operations for the workplaces of employees. Overall operations will
not be affected. Other epidemic information is subject to the announcement
of the government's epidemic prevention command center.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None