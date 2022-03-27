Tatung : On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. to announce the staff confirmation of COVID-19 matters

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26 2.Company name:TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS (TAIWAN) CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:An employee of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. was tested positive for PCR on March 26, 111. The employee has been quarantined by the Government Epidemic Prevention Command Center. 6.Countermeasures:The company simultaneously activated the standard operating procedures for epidemic prevention and conducted clean-up operations for the workplaces of employees. Overall operations will not be affected. Other epidemic information is subject to the announcement of the government's epidemic prevention command center. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None