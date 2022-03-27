Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tatung Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2371   TW0002371002

TATUNG CO., LTD.

(2371)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatung : On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. to announce the staff confirmation of COVID-19 matters

03/27/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/27 Time of announcement 12:01:42
Subject 
 On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
to announce the staff confirmation of COVID-19 matters
Date of events 2022/03/26 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26
2.Company name:TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS (TAIWAN) CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:An employee of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. was
tested positive for PCR on March 26, 111. The employee has been
quarantined by the Government Epidemic Prevention Command Center.
6.Countermeasures:The company simultaneously activated the standard
operating procedures for epidemic prevention and conducted clean-up
operations for the workplaces of employees. Overall operations will
not be affected. Other epidemic information is subject to the announcement
of the government's epidemic prevention command center.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tatung Company published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 04:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TATUNG CO., LTD.
12:11aTATUNG : On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. to announce the staff confirmatio..
PU
03/16Tatung Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15TATUNG : Announced the Procedures for Lending Funds to Others.
PU
03/15TATUNG : The Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholder' s Meetin..
PU
03/15TATUNG : Release of the non-competition restriction on the officer by Tatung Board
PU
03/15TATUNG : Announcement of total new endorsements/guarantees by Tatung. Co. for its subsidia..
PU
03/15TATUNG : Announcement of total new endorsements/guarantees by Tatung. Co. for its subsidia..
PU
03/15TATUNG : Announcement Tatung Company BOD approves to increase shareholding to Forward Elec..
PU
03/15TATUNG : Board of Directors' resolved no dividend distribution in year 2022
PU
03/15TATUNG : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for 2021 had been app..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 605 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
Net income 2021 3 672 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2021 28 560 M 996 M 996 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 164 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 936
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart TATUNG CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tatung Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATUNG CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Chieh Peng CFO, Executive Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Jui Kai Chang Head-Finance
Guang xiang Wang Chairman
Peng Fei Su Independent Director
Tzong Der Liou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATUNG CO., LTD.13.19%3 003
KEYENCE CORPORATION-21.75%112 417
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.41%91 210
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.79%61 606
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.96%58 515
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.00%47 186