  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tatung Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2371   TW0002371002

TATUNG CO., LTD.

(2371)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Tatung : On behalf of the subsidiary CPT to announce received from the plaintiff to the High Court of England and Wales Request for litigation documents in antitrust

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/09 Time of announcement 20:59:18
Subject 
 On behalf of the subsidiary CPT to announce
received from the plaintiff to the High Court of England
and Wales Request for litigation documents in antitrust
Date of events 2022/02/09 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:
 Claimants：
 (1) Granville Technology Group Limited、
 (2) VMT Limited、
 (3) OT Computers Limited
 Defendants:
 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd ("CPT") etc.
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
 High Court of England & Wales
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
 Claim No. CL-2016-000758
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
 CPT received from the plaintiff to the High Court of England and
 Wales Request for litigation documents in antitrust cases which claim
 CPT and other defendants shall pay GBP 18,471,158.54 to the three
 Claimants.
6.Handling procedure:
 CPT just received the notice and will conduct the evaluation and take
 the follow-up measures accordingly to protect the company's rights and
 interests.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
 Under evaluation.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:
 CPT just received the notice and will conduct the evaluation and take
 the follow-up measures accordingly to protect the company's rights and
 interests.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 There will be still relevant legal procedures to be adopted afterwards.
 Since CPT has filed for the bankruptcy, it will be listed as the ordinary
 claim once the final verdict is determined.

Disclaimer

Tatung Company published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 31 641 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2020 -1 076 M -38,7 M -38,7 M
Net Debt 2020 31 391 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
P/E ratio 2020 -57,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 71 219 M 2 559 M 2 559 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 936
Free-Float -
Chart TATUNG CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tatung Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATUNG CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Chieh Peng CFO, Executive Deputy General Manager & Spokesman
Jui Kai Chang Head-Finance
Guang xiang Wang Chairman
Peng Fei Su Independent Director
Tzong Der Liou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATUNG CO., LTD.-6.44%2 559
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.12%122 641
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-14.61%93 233
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.13%60 388
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.97%57 689
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.81%50 613