Tatung : On behalf of the subsidiary CPT to announce received from the plaintiff to the High Court of England and Wales Request for litigation documents in antitrust

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Claimants： (1) Granville Technology Group Limited、 (2) VMT Limited、 (3) OT Computers Limited Defendants: Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd ("CPT") etc. 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: High Court of England & Wales 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: Claim No. CL-2016-000758 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): CPT received from the plaintiff to the High Court of England and Wales Request for litigation documents in antitrust cases which claim CPT and other defendants shall pay GBP 18,471,158.54 to the three Claimants. 6.Handling procedure: CPT just received the notice and will conduct the evaluation and take the follow-up measures accordingly to protect the company's rights and interests. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: Under evaluation. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status: CPT just received the notice and will conduct the evaluation and take the follow-up measures accordingly to protect the company's rights and interests. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: There will be still relevant legal procedures to be adopted afterwards. Since CPT has filed for the bankruptcy, it will be listed as the ordinary claim once the final verdict is determined.