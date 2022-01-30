Tatung : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/30 2.Company name: Tatung Company 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA 5.Cause of occurrence: 1. On January 28, 2022, an employee of the company's Appliance BU in Taoyuan was diagnosed with the COVID-19. The rest employees of Appliance BU in the Taoyuan factory have completed the collection and inspection, and the PCR test results are all negative. The other comfirmed employee of ICT BU residented in Taoyuan cityhall, whose touched colleagues have completed the PCR test, and results are all negative. 2. The company's factory has completed the decontamination, and the company operation will not be affected. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None