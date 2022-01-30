Tatung : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.
01/30/2022 | 01:01am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/30
Time of announcement
13:49:30
Subject
The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the
employee and the countermeasures of company.
Date of events
2022/01/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/30
2.Company name: Tatung Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
1. On January 28, 2022, an employee of the company's Appliance BU in
Taoyuan was diagnosed with the COVID-19. The rest employees of
Appliance BU in the Taoyuan factory have completed the collection
and inspection, and the PCR test results are all negative.
The other comfirmed employee of ICT BU residented in Taoyuan cityhall,
whose touched colleagues have completed the PCR test, and results are
all negative.
2. The company's factory has completed the decontamination,
and the company operation will not be affected.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Tatung Company published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 06:00:08 UTC.