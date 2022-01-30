Log in
    2371   TW0002371002

TATUNG CO., LTD.

(2371)
Tatung : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.

01/30/2022 | 01:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TATUNG CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/30 Time of announcement 13:49:30
Subject 
 The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the
employee and the countermeasures of company.
Date of events 2022/01/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/30
2.Company name: Tatung Company
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
1. On January 28, 2022, an employee of the company's Appliance BU in
   Taoyuan was diagnosed with the COVID-19. The rest employees of
   Appliance BU in the Taoyuan factory  have completed the collection
   and inspection, and the PCR test results are all negative.
   The other comfirmed employee of ICT BU residented in Taoyuan cityhall,
   whose touched colleagues have completed the PCR test, and results are
   all negative.
2. The company's factory has completed the decontamination,
   and the company operation will not be affected.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tatung Company published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 06:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
