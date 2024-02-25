Certain Equity Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 29-AUG-2023 to 25-FEB-2024.



Details:

The Company has undertaken that it will not for a period of 180 days from the date of Allotment under the Issue, without the prior written consent of the BRLM, directly or indirectly, (a) purchase, lend, sell, offer, issue, contract to issue, issue or offer any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, any Equity Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable for Equity Shares (including, without limitation, securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares which may be deemed to be beneficially owned), or file any registration statement under the U.S. Securities Act, with respect to any of the foregoing; or (b) enter into any swap or other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, any of the economic consequences associated with the ownership of any of the Equity Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares (regardless of whether any of the transactions described in clause (a) or (b) is to be settled by the delivery of Equity Shares or such other securities, in cash or otherwise), or (c) deposit Equity Shares with any other depositary in connection with a depositary receipt facility, (d) enter into any transaction (including a transaction involving derivatives) having an economic effect similar to that of an issue, offer, sale or deposit of the Equity Shares in any depository receipt facility, or (e) publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction falling within (a) to (d) above or enter into any transaction (including a transaction involving derivatives) having an economic effect similar to that of an issue or offer or deposit of Equity Shares in any depository receipt facility or publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction falling within (a) to (d) above. Provided that, the foregoing restriction shall not apply to an issuance of Equity Shares or options pursuant to any employee stock option scheme formulated by our Company. The Promoters have undertaken that they will not for a period of 180 days from the date of Allotment, without the prior written consent of the BRLM, directly or indirectly: (a) sell, lend, contract to sell any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, Equity Shares held by them that collectively amount to 72% of the paid-up equity share capital of our Company as of the date of the Placement Agreement (the ?Promoter Lock-Up Shares?), or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for the Promoter Lock-Up Shares (along with the Promoter Lock-Up Shares, the ?Promoter Lock-Up Securities?) or publicly announce an intention with respect to any of the foregoing; (b) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Promoter Lock-Up Securities; (c) sell, lend, contract to sell any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares or interest in an entity which holds any Promoter Lock-Up Securities; or (d) publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction whether any such transaction described in (a), (b) or (c) above is to be settled by delivery of the Promoter Lock-Up Securities, or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, or enter into any transaction (including a transaction involving derivatives) having an economic effect similar to that of an issue or offer or deposit of the Promoter Lock-Up Securities in any depository receipt facility or publicly announce any intention to enter into any transaction falling within (a) to (c) above.