Taung Gold International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

08/28/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 621)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution as set out in the SGM Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 28 August 2020.

Reference is made to the notice of special general meeting (the "SGM Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of Taung Gold International Limited (the "Company") both dated 13 August 2020 in relation to the proposed adoption of the Share Option Scheme. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 28 August 2020, the proposed ordinary resolution approving the Share Option Scheme as set out in the SGM Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll result of the Resolution is as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

To approve and adopt the Share Option Scheme and to

authorise the directors of the Company to grant options

and to allot, issue and deal with the Shares pursuant to the

3,366,212,215

133,070,000

exercise of any option granted thereunder and to take all

(96.2%)

(3.8%)

such steps as they may consider necessary or expedient to

implement the Share Option Scheme.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 18,151,471,981 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the SGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.

By order of the Board

Taung Gold International Limited

Cheung Pak Sum

Co-chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Christiaan Rudolph de Wet de Bruin (Co-chairman), Ms. Cheung Pak Sum (Co-chairman) and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chong Man Hung Jeffrey, Mr. Li Kam Chung and Mr. Tsui Pang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Taung Gold International Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 14:54:14 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -41,4 M -5,34 M -5,34 M
Net cash 2020 198 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 508 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart TAUNG GOLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taung Gold International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAUNG GOLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Andrew Herrick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pak Sum Cheung Co-Chairman
Christiaan Rudolph de Wet du Bruin Co-Chairman
Yee Shing Tung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kam Chung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAUNG GOLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-30.00%68
NEWMONT CORPORATION49.04%52 059
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.28%50 756
POLYUS155.86%32 388
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.74.64%23 042
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED28.88%19 193
