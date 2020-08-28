Taung Gold International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 18,151,471,981 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the SGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM.
Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.
By order of the Board
Taung Gold International Limited
Cheung Pak Sum
Co-chairman
Hong Kong, 28 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Christiaan Rudolph de Wet de Bruin (Co-chairman), Ms. Cheung Pak Sum (Co-chairman) and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chong Man Hung Jeffrey, Mr. Li Kam Chung and Mr. Tsui Pang.