Taung Gold International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 621)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution as set out in the SGM Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held on 28 August 2020.

Reference is made to the notice of special general meeting (the "SGM Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of Taung Gold International Limited (the "Company") both dated 13 August 2020 in relation to the proposed adoption of the Share Option Scheme. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 28 August 2020, the proposed ordinary resolution approving the Share Option Scheme as set out in the SGM Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The poll result of the Resolution is as follows:

Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) For Against To approve and adopt the Share Option Scheme and to authorise the directors of the Company to grant options and to allot, issue and deal with the Shares pursuant to the 3,366,212,215 133,070,000 exercise of any option granted thereunder and to take all (96.2%) (3.8%) such steps as they may consider necessary or expedient to implement the Share Option Scheme.