Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Tauriga Sciences, Inc.    TAUG

TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

(TAUG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Now Configured to Accept the Following Cryptocurrencies as Payment Options on Its E-Commerce Platform: Bitcoin (BTC), Etherium (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dai (DAI), and Litecoin (LTC)

02/12/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Acceptance of Bitcoin, and These Other Select Cryptocurrencies, Will Improve the Company’s Ability to Transact with Its Global Customer Base

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it is now configured to accept the following cryptocurrencies as payment options on its E-Commerce Platform (www.taurigum.com): Bitcoin (“BTC”), Etherium (“ETH”), Bitcoin Cash (“BCH”), Dai (“DAI”), and Litecoin (“LTC”).  As the Company continues to grow its customer base, it is of great importance to be as accommodative as possible to the needs of its customers – across the globe.    

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative.  This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it had filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™.  The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”.  On December 18, 2020, the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

On October 6, 2020, the Company announced that it has been approved to operate as a U.S. Government Vendor (CAGE CODE # 8QXV4)

The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.  In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
4 Nancy Court, Suite 4
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Seth M. Shaw
Email: sshaw@tauriga.com
Cell # (917) 796 9926
Company Instagram: @taurigum
Personal Instagram: @sethsms47
Twitter: @SethMShaw
Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com 
E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Tauri-Gum Store: E-Commerce Checkout Page

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.
09:15aTAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. NOW CONFIGURE : Bitcoin (BTC), Etherium (ETH), Bitcoin Ca..
GL
04:46aTauriga Sciences Inc. to Commence Development of its 1st Full Spectrum CBD In..
GL
02/10Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences the Largest Tauri-Gum Production Run in Compa..
GL
02/08Tauriga Sciences Inc. Confirms That its E-Commerce Platform Will be Configure..
GL
02/08Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Establishes Two Additional UPC Category Classification..
GL
02/02Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Development of 100% Vegetable Sourced Vitamin..
GL
02/02Tauriga Sciences Inc. Expands Its International Presence Through Opening of T..
GL
01/27TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
01/26Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to Accept Discover Card, JCB, and Union Pay as..
GL
01/25Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes the Package Design for Its Cherry Lime Rickey..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,23 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,7 M 35,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 198x
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seth M. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin P. Lacey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Keith A. Aqua Chief Medical Officer
David L. Wolitzky Independent Director
Thomas James Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.24.17%36
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.52%437 160
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.18%301 648
NOVARTIS AG-2.26%207 193
PFIZER INC.-5.62%191 376
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.63%189 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ