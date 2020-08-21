Log in
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Showcases the Final Design of its Point of Sale Display Case for Select Retail Locations

08/21/2020

This Display Case will be Allocated to Select, High Volume, Retail Locations in Support of Upcoming National Roll-out of Tauri-Gum™ Brand

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today showcased the illustrative design of the Final version of its Point of Sale (“POS”) display case for select retail locations.  This display case will be allocated to select, high volume, retail locations in support of upcoming National Roll-Out (“National Launch”) of Tauri-Gum™ brand (expected to commence during September 2020). 

On July 6, 2020, the Company announced that Tauriga Sciences, Inc. and Mr. Checkout Distributors Sign Distribution Agreement to Launch Tauri-Gum Nationwide to as Many as 200,000 Retail Stores & Locations.”

Link to 07/06/20 Press Release: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/06/2057892/0/en/Tauriga-Sciences-Inc-and-Mr-Checkout-Distributors-Sign-Distribution-Agreement-to-Launch-Tauri-Gum-Nationwide-to-as-Many-as-200-000-Retail-Stores-Locations.html

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives.  The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment).  On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™.  The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”.  The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.   

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain.  In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in  forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor
New York, NY  10022
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Seth M. Shaw
Email:  sshaw@tauriga.com
cell # (917) 796 9926
Instagram: @taurigum
Twitter: @SethMShaw
Corp. Website:   www.tauriga.com
E-Commerce Website:  www.taurigum.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

TAUG

Artist Rendition of Tauri-Gum™ Point of Sale Display Case      

© GlobeNewswire 2020
