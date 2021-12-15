Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. TAURON Polska Energia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPE   PLTAURN00011

TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A.

(TPE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TAURON Polska Energia S A : Financing from Erste Group supports the Green Turn of TAURON

12/15/2021 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financing from Erste Group supports the Green Turn of TAURON 15 December 2021

TAURON has obtained a PLN 500 million loan from Erste Group. The funds acquired under the loan agreement will be spent entirely on investment projects related strictly to the Green Turn of TAURON, in particular projects aimed at changing the generation mix, i.e. wind farms and industrial photovoltaic installations.

These funds will also enable financing of the projects that improve energy efficiency, such as modernization of street lighting using LED lamps, smart metering implementation and investments in clean transportation - primarily the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The loan repayment deadline is 5 years from the date of signing the agreement.

"Investments in the Group's renewable generation capacity are priority tasks for the coming decade. The funds obtained just now will allow us to strengthen financial stability and rapidly implement our strategic goals," says Krzysztof Surma, Vice President of TAURON Polska Energia for Finance. "The terms of the agreement represent also a clear signal for investors that the Group is steadfastly implementing its Green Turn, placing emphasis primarily upon the transition of its generation mix towards RES," adds TAURON's Vice President.

"This is one of the first publicized corporate financings in our region that is aligned with the EU Taxonomy and it has clear guidelines for the use of proceeds for green purposes. As such, it provides further proof of Erste Group's commitment to helping Central and Eastern Europe on its path to decarbonization by supporting the region's utilities and energy sector firms in their transition to sustainable energy sources and greater energy efficiency," said Ingo Bleier, the Erste Group management board member responsible for Corporate Banking and Markets.

The financing agreement that has just been signed is the first bilateral loan agreement that TAURON has concluded with Erste Group. In October 2020, the CEE banking group was also a co-organizer of the TAURON bond issue (an ESG format bond offering).

For almost three years, TAURON, as a key player on the energy market, has been steadfastly implementing the objectives of the Green Turn of TAURON, which envisages significant investments in renewable energy sources (RES). The Group is planning to have 1 600 MW of installed capacity in renewable energy sources by 2025.

Erste Group

Erste Group's ca. 45,000 employees serve over 16 million customers in more than 2,100 branches in 7 countries (Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia). As a leading financial services provider in the eastern part of the EU, Erste Group is committed to assisting the region's energy transition. It does so also by working together with its CEE energy clients to help them achieve concrete milestones in their energy transition.

Disclaimer

TAURON Polska Energia SA published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A.
10:29aTAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S A : Financing from Erste Group supports the Green Turn of TAURON
PU
11/17TAURON Polska Energia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/17TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A. : 3rd quarter report
CO
11/05TAURON Polska Energia S.A. Announces Group Operating Results for the Third Quarter of 2..
CI
10/29TAURON Polska Energia Secures PLN 2.8 Billion Loan from the European Investment Bank
CI
09/15Tauron Polska Energia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
09/07Tauron Power Eyes 1 GW in Offshore Power Capacity to 2030
CI
09/01TAURON Polska Energia S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter 2021
CI
08/05TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S A : and PGNiG share a letter of intent regarding ECSW
PU
08/02PGNiG Group Select an Agreement Type-LOI a 50% stake in Elektrociepownia Stalowa Wola f..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 690 M 4 798 M 4 798 M
Net income 2021 984 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2021 13 902 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 434 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 25 512
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
TAURON Polska Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,53 PLN
Average target price 4,76 PLN
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Artur Michalowski Chief Executive Officer
Andrzej Józef Kania Chairman-Supervisory Board
Teresa Famulska Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Peczkis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Henryk Wawrzyniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA S.A.-6.32%1 080
NEXTERA ENERGY16.69%176 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.24%79 065
ENEL S.P.A.-19.94%75 893
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.73%69 915
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.67%67 864