Taurus Armas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Taurus Armas S.A.
Report on Review of
Interim Financial Information for the Three‐month Period Ended March 31, 2023
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2023 - TAURUS ARMAS S.A.
Contents
Company information
Individual financial statements
Balance sheet - Assets
2
Balance sheet - Liabilities
3
Statement of profit or loss
5
Statement of comprehensive income
6
Statement of cash flows
7
Statement of added value
8
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2023 - 03/31/2023
9
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2022 - 03/31/2022
10
Consolidated financial statements
Balance sheet - Assets
11
Balance sheet - Liabilities
12
Statement of profit or loss
14
Statement of comprehensive income
15
Statement of cash flows
16
Statement of added value
17
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2023 - 03/31/2023
18
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2022 - 03/31/2022
19
Performance comment
20
Notes
38
Opinions and Statements
Independent Auditor's Report - Unqualified
94
Tax Council opinion or equivalent body
96
Audit and Risk Board's Opinion
97
Statement of the Executive Officers on the Financial Statements
98
Statement of the Executive Officers on Independent Auditor's Report
99
Company Data/Capital Breakdown
Number of shares (units)
Current Quarter 03/31/2023
Common - Paid-in capital
46,445,314
Preferred - Paid-in capital
80,189,120
Total - Paid-in Capital
126,634,434
Preferred - Held in treasury
-
Total - Held in treasury
-
Individual FS / Balance Sheet - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Line Item
Description
03/31/2023
12/31/2022
1
Total assets
2,078,883
2,122,509
1.01
Current assets
766,180
819,991
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
82,215
107,155
1.01.01.01
Cash and banks
70,674
91,055
1.01.01.02
Highly liquid short-term investments
11,541
16,100
1.01.02
Short-term investments
156,340
92,010
1.01.02.03
Short-term investments at evaluated at amortized cost
156,340
92,010
1.01.03
Accounts receivable
130,500
224,150
1.01.03.01
Trade receivables
130,500
224,150
1.01.04
Inventories
333,875
331,810
1.01.06
Recoverable taxes
23,546
22,939
1.01.06.01
Recoverable current taxes
23,546
22,939
1.01.07
Prepaid expenses
8,768
6,408
1.01.08
Other current assets
30,936
35,519
1.01.08.03
Other
30,936
35,519
1.01.08.03.03
Related parties - financial loan
14,932
12,682
1.01.08.03.04
Other receivables
16,004
22,837
1.02
Noncurrent assets
1,312,703
1,302,518
1.02.01
Long-term receivables
210,372
216,782
1.02.01.03
Long-term investments at evaluated at amortized cost
-
21,931
1.02.01.07
Deferred taxes
40,081
37,338
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred income tax and social contribution
40,081
37,338
1.02.01.09
Due from related parties
91,220
86,471
1.02.01.09.02
Receivables from subsidiaries
91,220
86,471
1.02.01.10
Other noncurrent assets
79,071
71,042
1.02.01.10.03
Recoverable taxes
14,451
14,435
1.02.01.10.04
Other
64,620
56,607
1.02.02
Investments
715,549
727,546
1.02.02.01
Equity interests
715,549
727,546
1.02.02.01.02
Equity interests in subsidiaries
715,549
727,546
1.02.03
Property, plant and equipment
328,904
304,109
1.02.03.01
Fixed assets in use
197,482
190,483
1.02.03.03
Construction in progress
131,422
113,626
1.02.04
Intangible assets
57,878
54,081
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
57,878
54,081
1.02.04.01.02
Intangible assets
57,878
54,081
Individual FS / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Current Quarter
Prior Year
Line Item
Description
03/31/2023
12/31/2022
2
Total liabilities and equity
2,078,883
2,122,509
2.01
Current liabilities
806,830
840,338
2.01.01
Payroll, benefits and taxes thereon
44,950
46,662
2.01.01.01
Payroll and related taxes
6,021
6,358
2.01.01.02
Payroll and related taxes
38,929
40,304
2.01.02
Trade payables
78,786
70,543
2.01.02.01
Local suppliers
63,718
54,951
2.01.02.02
Foreign suppliers
15,068
15,592
2.01.03
Taxes payable
36,102
49,025
2.01.03.01
Federal tax liabilities
34,971
43,832
2.01.03.01.01
Income tax and social contribution payable
19,596
14,679
2.01.03.01.02
Other taxes
15,375
29,153
2.01.03.02
State tax liabilities
1,066
5,160
2.01.03.03
Municipal tax liabilities
65
33
2.01.04
Borrowings and financing
367,426
392,967
2.01.04.01
Borrowings and financing
367,426
392,967
2.01.04.01.01
In local currency
1,837
1,838
2.01.04.01.02
In foreign currency
365,589
391,129
2.01.05
Other payables
218,575
220,752
2.01.05.02
Other
218,575
220,752
2.01.05.02.02
Dividends payable
164,120
164,119
2.01.05.02.08
Advances from customers
32,351
38,631
2.01.05.02.09
Other payables
22,104
18,002
2.01.06
Provisions
60,991
60,389
2.01.06.01
Tax, social security, labor and civil provisions
54,761
54,103
2.01.06.01.01
Tax provisions
47,727
47,727
2.01.06.01.02
Social security and labor provisions
5,077
5,328
2.01.06.01.04
Civil provisions
1,957
1,048
2.01.06.02
Other provisions
6,230
6,286
2.01.06.02.01
Provision for warranties
6,230
6,286
2.02
Noncurrent liabilities
224,305
257,940
2.02.01
Borrowings and financing
61,556
95,258
2.02.01.01
Borrowings and financing
61,556
95,258
2.02.01.01.01
In local currency
1,365
1,820
2.02.01.01.02
In foreign currency
60,191
93,438
2.02.02
Other payables
111,044
112,024
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|All news about TAURUS ARMAS S.A.
|Sales 2022
2 540 M
507 M
507 M
|Net income 2022
520 M
104 M
104 M
|Net Debt 2022
192 M
38,3 M
38,3 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,11x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
1 873 M
374 M
374 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,21x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,74x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 286
|Free-Float
|53,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TAURUS ARMAS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|14,82 BRL
|Average target price
|17,00 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|14,7%