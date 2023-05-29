Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Taurus Armas S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    TASA4   BRTASAACNPR4

TAURUS ARMAS S.A.

(TASA4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
14.82 BRL   +2.28%
14.82 BRL   +2.28%
Taurus Armas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
Taurus Armas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Taurus Armas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Taurus Armas S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

05/29/2023 | 06:51am EDT
(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

Taurus Armas S.A.

Report on Review of

Interim Financial Information for the Three‐month Period Ended March 31, 2023

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Interim Financial Information - 03/31/2023 - TAURUS ARMAS S.A.

Contents

Company information

Breakdown of capital

1

Individual financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

2

Balance sheet - Liabilities

3

Statement of profit or loss

5

Statement of comprehensive income

6

Statement of cash flows

7

Statement of added value

8

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2023 - 03/31/2023

9

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2022 - 03/31/2022

10

Consolidated financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

11

Balance sheet - Liabilities

12

Statement of profit or loss

14

Statement of comprehensive income

15

Statement of cash flows

16

Statement of added value

17

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2023 - 03/31/2023

18

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity (SCSE) - 01/01/2022 - 03/31/2022

19

Performance comment

20

Notes

38

Opinions and Statements

Independent Auditor's Report - Unqualified

94

Tax Council opinion or equivalent body

96

Audit and Risk Board's Opinion

97

Statement of the Executive Officers on the Financial Statements

98

Statement of the Executive Officers on Independent Auditor's Report

99

Company Data/Capital Breakdown

Number of shares (units)

Current Quarter 03/31/2023

Common - Paid-in capital

46,445,314

Preferred - Paid-in capital

80,189,120

Total - Paid-in Capital

126,634,434

Preferred - Held in treasury

-

Total - Held in treasury

-

Individual FS / Balance Sheet - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Line Item

Description

03/31/2023

12/31/2022

1

Total assets

2,078,883

2,122,509

1.01

Current assets

766,180

819,991

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

82,215

107,155

1.01.01.01

Cash and banks

70,674

91,055

1.01.01.02

Highly liquid short-term investments

11,541

16,100

1.01.02

Short-term investments

156,340

92,010

1.01.02.03

Short-term investments at evaluated at amortized cost

156,340

92,010

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

130,500

224,150

1.01.03.01

Trade receivables

130,500

224,150

1.01.04

Inventories

333,875

331,810

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

23,546

22,939

1.01.06.01

Recoverable current taxes

23,546

22,939

1.01.07

Prepaid expenses

8,768

6,408

1.01.08

Other current assets

30,936

35,519

1.01.08.03

Other

30,936

35,519

1.01.08.03.03

Related parties - financial loan

14,932

12,682

1.01.08.03.04

Other receivables

16,004

22,837

1.02

Noncurrent assets

1,312,703

1,302,518

1.02.01

Long-term receivables

210,372

216,782

1.02.01.03

Long-term investments at evaluated at amortized cost

-

21,931

1.02.01.07

Deferred taxes

40,081

37,338

1.02.01.07.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

40,081

37,338

1.02.01.09

Due from related parties

91,220

86,471

1.02.01.09.02

Receivables from subsidiaries

91,220

86,471

1.02.01.10

Other noncurrent assets

79,071

71,042

1.02.01.10.03

Recoverable taxes

14,451

14,435

1.02.01.10.04

Other

64,620

56,607

1.02.02

Investments

715,549

727,546

1.02.02.01

Equity interests

715,549

727,546

1.02.02.01.02

Equity interests in subsidiaries

715,549

727,546

1.02.03

Property, plant and equipment

328,904

304,109

1.02.03.01

Fixed assets in use

197,482

190,483

1.02.03.03

Construction in progress

131,422

113,626

1.02.04

Intangible assets

57,878

54,081

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

57,878

54,081

1.02.04.01.02

Intangible assets

57,878

54,081

Individual FS / Balance Sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Current Quarter

Prior Year

Line Item

Description

03/31/2023

12/31/2022

2

Total liabilities and equity

2,078,883

2,122,509

2.01

Current liabilities

806,830

840,338

2.01.01

Payroll, benefits and taxes thereon

44,950

46,662

2.01.01.01

Payroll and related taxes

6,021

6,358

2.01.01.02

Payroll and related taxes

38,929

40,304

2.01.02

Trade payables

78,786

70,543

2.01.02.01

Local suppliers

63,718

54,951

2.01.02.02

Foreign suppliers

15,068

15,592

2.01.03

Taxes payable

36,102

49,025

2.01.03.01

Federal tax liabilities

34,971

43,832

2.01.03.01.01

Income tax and social contribution payable

19,596

14,679

2.01.03.01.02

Other taxes

15,375

29,153

2.01.03.02

State tax liabilities

1,066

5,160

2.01.03.03

Municipal tax liabilities

65

33

2.01.04

Borrowings and financing

367,426

392,967

2.01.04.01

Borrowings and financing

367,426

392,967

2.01.04.01.01

In local currency

1,837

1,838

2.01.04.01.02

In foreign currency

365,589

391,129

2.01.05

Other payables

218,575

220,752

2.01.05.02

Other

218,575

220,752

2.01.05.02.02

Dividends payable

164,120

164,119

2.01.05.02.08

Advances from customers

32,351

38,631

2.01.05.02.09

Other payables

22,104

18,002

2.01.06

Provisions

60,991

60,389

2.01.06.01

Tax, social security, labor and civil provisions

54,761

54,103

2.01.06.01.01

Tax provisions

47,727

47,727

2.01.06.01.02

Social security and labor provisions

5,077

5,328

2.01.06.01.04

Civil provisions

1,957

1,048

2.01.06.02

Other provisions

6,230

6,286

2.01.06.02.01

Provision for warranties

6,230

6,286

2.02

Noncurrent liabilities

224,305

257,940

2.02.01

Borrowings and financing

61,556

95,258

2.02.01.01

Borrowings and financing

61,556

95,258

2.02.01.01.01

In local currency

1,365

1,820

2.02.01.01.02

In foreign currency

60,191

93,438

2.02.02

Other payables

111,044

112,024

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taurus Armas SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 10:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 540 M 507 M 507 M
Net income 2022 520 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 192 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 873 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 286
Free-Float 53,5%
