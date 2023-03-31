Tautachrome : Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) March 31, 2023 - Form 8-K

ttcm_8k.htm
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) March 31, 2023
TAUTACHROME, INC.
Delaware
333-141907
84-2340972
1846 E. Innovation Park Drive,
Oro Valley, Arizona
85755
Item 8.01 Other Events
On March 31, 2023 the Company filed two new provisional patent applications titled "Adaptive Digital Asset Protection System with Transponder Watermarking, Blockchain Integration, and Real-Time Monitoring" and "Integrated Multilingual Translation System for Digital Assets". Filing as provisional patents allows for patent pending designations and secured filing dates while allowing ample time for our patent attorney to prepare the final submissions.
The first innovation offers a complete digital asset protection system that embeds and secures digital signatures in a variety of digital assets using a novel transponder-based watermarking technique. This cutting-edge method ensures the validity and integrity of digital assets while enabling safe user sharing and administration.
The second innovation offers a thorough method for incorporating language translations into a variety of digital assets, thereby enabling users of various platforms and devices to access and enjoy multilingual media content. With the aid of cutting-edge algorithms and methodologies, this ground-breaking technology ensures fluid, precise, and contextually appropriate translations for a wide range of media types and applications.
These two new innovations add to the core of our intelligent digital asset initiatives.
Date: March 31, 2023
/s/ David LaMountain
David LaMountain
CEO
