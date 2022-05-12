Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tautachrome, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTCM   US8767031094

TAUTACHROME, INC.

(TTCM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/12 02:44:44 pm EDT
0.001350 USD   -3.57%
02:56pTAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) Issues First Patent Infringer Notice
GL
02:56pTAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) Issues First Patent Infringer Notice
GL
03/24TAUTACHROME INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Issues First Patent Infringer Notice

05/12/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Sends Patent Infringement Notice to Truepic LLC of La Jolla, California.

The Company has sent a patent infringement Notice to Truepic LLC of La Jolla, CA, requesting that Truepic immediately cease any ongoing infringement of its trusted imaging patents and compensate the Company for damages resulting from the infringement.

As disclosed last February, we have reinvolved the assistance of the Company’s former Chief Advancement Officer Micheal Nugent in the area involving patent protection. When commenting last evening about possible Truepic infringement, Mr. Nugent said “I personally approached the CEO of Truepic, Inc. Mr. Jeffrey McGregor, in early 2018 and brought the possibility of infringement to his attention. I did not hear back …”

We mention this early contact with Truepic to underscore the fact that Truepic has been aware of our issued patents and heir claims for a very long time.

The Company hopes to avoid litigation, but will take whatever steps are necessary, including a lawsuit, to protect its intellectual property. Truepic has been given one month to respond to the Notice letter.

PRESS AND INVESTOR CONTACT:
David LaMountain, COO
520-318-5578
Dlamountain@Tautachrome.com

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC: TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, trusted imaging, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Tautachrome, Inc. posts important information and updates through tweets from the official Company twitter page https://twitter.com/Tautachrome

Forward-Looking Statements:  Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of raising money sufficient to achieve the Company’s objectives, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about TAUTACHROME, INC.
02:56pTAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) Issues First Patent Infringer Notice
GL
02:56pTAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) Issues First Patent Infringer Notice
GL
03/24TAUTACHROME INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
03/24Tautachrome, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18TAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) Eyes Dual Listing
AQ
02/25TAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) Targets Criminal Stock Trolls and Forums that Protect Them
GL
02/23TAUTACHROME INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21TAUTACHROME (OTC : TTCM) announces reactivation of Micheal Nugent for asset assurance and ..
AQ
2021TAUTACHROME INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021TAUTACHROME INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8,28 M 8,28 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart TAUTACHROME, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tautachrome, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon N. Leonard Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
David Lamountain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank R. Antenori Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAUTACHROME, INC.-68.89%8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.53%1 948 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.92%52 827
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-55.60%43 034
SYNOPSYS INC.-29.22%39 933
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-27.19%37 415