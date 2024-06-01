01.06.2024

The new international terminal in Almaty Airport welcomed its first passengers today. The annual capacity increases to more than 14 million passengers. Airport targets 5-stars at Skytrax and EDGE Advanced certification for excellence in passenger experience and sustainability.

TAV Airports, a member of Groupe ADP, completed the USD 200M investment in Kazakhstan's economic and cultural capital Almaty. The first passengers arrived at the new terminal this morning with Air Astana flight KC664 from London.

On Friday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the airport. Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dosaev, TAV Airports Executive Board Member and Chair of ExCom Franck Mereyde, CEO Serkan Kaptan executives of lenders EBRD, IFC, DEG and EBD participated at the event.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to TAV Airports for completing the terminal and lenders for their contribution to the project.

International traffic will be gradually transferred to the new terminal within two weeks and the existing terminal will serve domestic traffic only.

Connecting East and West

Built in 1935, today Almaty is the busiest hub in Central Asia. The new terminal increases airports annual passenger capacity to more than 14 million.

It utilizes the latest technological applications for operational efficiency and features a range of world-class services to enhance passenger experience.

"One of the main transit hubs between Asia and Europe, Almaty Airport is strategically located on the modern Silk Road, established from China to Europe and Africa, as well as the Middle Corridor -Trans Caspian International Transport Route. Kazakhstan is the largest country in the region -both geographically and economically- and Almaty is the largest city in the country producing 20% of Kazakhstan's GDP," said Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports.

"Using our extensive know-how and global network, we are boosting air connectivity, creating jobs, and contributing to the sustainable development efforts in Kazakhstan. In just three years the number of destinations almost doubled, number of passenger airlines rose to 37 from 24 and cargo airlines to 16 from nine. We increased direct jobs by 10% last year. This investment will help further our contribution, creating value for all our stakeholders and local communities."

Solid passenger and cargo traffic growth

Almaty Airport served 6.4 million passengers in 2019 and it was among the fastest to recover from the global pandemic. In 2023 it welcomed 9.5 million passengers with a 32% increase year over year.

In addition to flag carrier Air Astana, Scat Airlines use Almaty as a base.

"Air Astana makes up for more than half of the passenger traffic. Together with Flyaristan, they have an ambitious plan to grow their fleet and introduce new destinations. The new terminal will create capacity to support organic growth while we work to attract new airlines," noted Serkan Kaptan.

Almaty Airport served 98 621 tons for cargo in 2023 -a historical high- and expects further growth in 2024.

Kaptan said "Cargo volume is driven by the rise of e-commerce. We are working with the Ministry of Transport to develop the intramodality of the airport by integrating railways into the mix."

Largest private airport investment in Central Asia

TAV Airports holds an 85% stake in the SPV which acquired Almaty Airport in 2021 for a total sum of USD 422M. The co-investor is the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund, managed by VPE Capital.

TAV secured a total of USD 450M to finance the acquisition and the investment.

The financing package is spearheaded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Additionally, IFC and EBRD jointly mobilized parallel loans by DEG, the German development finance institution, and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Targeting 5-stars at Skytrax

TAV Airports, with its unique business model, will bring in its services subsidiaries to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

TAV Technologies implemented its IT solutions across the terminal, including e-gates for a seamless passenger flow. ATÜ Duty Free will manage shops spanning a total of 3400 sqm.

Primeclass and Air Astana lounges cover a total of 2600 sqm, and the F&B offer includes international brands plus local flavors.

"A bridge connects the existing terminal to the new one, providing an easy connection for transfer passengers. We have a masterplan running until 2050s and we are ready to develop the airport further based on traffic increase. In the short term, we will modernize the existing terminal, serving to domestic traffic."

First EDGE certified airport in Central Asia

As part of TAV Airports sustainability strategy, the new terminal is designed and built to be certified under IFC's Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) program, which recognizes environmentally friendly buildings.

TAV Airports aims to reach carbon-neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions latest by 2050.



About TAV Airports

TAV Airports provides integrated services in all areas of airport operations, with a global footprint at 110 airports in 33 countries. A member of Groupe ADP, TAV Airports is part of the leading airport management platform globally. Through its subsidiaries, TAV is active in airport service businesses, including duty-free, food and beverage, ground handling, IT, private security and commercial area management. The company is quoted on Istanbul Stock Exchange.

For further information: Erhan Ustundag,

+90 212 463 30 00/2097 and +90 530 228 80 59

erhan.ustundag@tav.aero

www.tavairports.com

Download -> Download -> Download -> Download -> Download -> Download ->