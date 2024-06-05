05.06.2024

Following the successful completion of the new terminal investment at Kazakhstan's Almaty Airport, there will be a change in top management. Göker Köse, who has 19 years of industry experience, will assume the position of Acting General Manager as of June 17, 2024. Once the official processes are completed, Köse will be formally appointed to the position.

Alper Ersoy, who has held the position of General Manager since June 2021, will step down on June 16 following the completion of the new terminal investment and the commencement of operations, to continue his career outside the group. Göker Köse, with 19 years of experience at TAV Airports and Groupe ADP, will take over this position. Köse, who has been appointed on an interim basis, will be formally confirmed as General Manager upon completion of the official procedures.



Goker Kose, Almaty Airport GM (Acting)

Goker Kose is an airport professional with 19 years of active experience in airport planning, financial management, operational excellence. Kose, 43, completed his university education in Economics department of Middle East Technical University. He also holds an MBA degree from Bosphorus University in Istanbul. He joined TAV Airports in 2005 and completed a year-long management trainee program in which he took civil aviation and airport management training courses. He participated in the ORAT process of new Ankara Esenboga Airport and performed field tasks. In 2006 he joined Finance and Strategy division of TAV Airports where he worked for 11 years. He actively took part in technical and environmental due diligence of relevant airport projects as well as financial and commercial planning. He has overseen investment requirements on those airports including short to long term planning and raised financing. He moved to Paris in 2017 as Director of Investments and Financial Planning at Groupe ADP. In June 2024, he was appointed as interim GM of Almaty Airport.

About TAV Airports

TAV Airports provides integrated services in all areas of airport operations, with a global footprint at 110 airports in 33 countries. A member of Groupe ADP, TAV Airports is part of the leading airport management platform globally. Through its subsidiaries, TAV is active in airport service businesses, including duty-free, food and beverage, ground handling, IT, private security and commercial area management. The company is quoted on Istanbul Stock Exchange.

