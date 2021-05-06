Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAVHL   TRETAVH00018

TAV HAVALIMANLARI HOLDING A.S.

(TAVHL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TAV Havalimanlari : Milas-Bodrum becomes Airport Carbon Accredited

05/06/2021 | 04:39am EDT
Operated by TAV Airports, a member of Groupe ADP, Milas-Bodrum joins the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

The gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Milas-Bodrum Airport obtained Level 1 'Mapping' certification. It's the sixth airport in TAV's portfolio to receive Airport Carbon Accreditation certification, the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management programme for airports.

TAV Milas-Bodrum GM Iclal Kayaoglu said 'Minimizing the effects of our operations on the environment is a core ambition for us at TAV. We believe that contributing to efforts to counter climate change is our responsibility to future generations. Joining Airport Carbon Accreditation is a significant step in the right direction for Milas-Bodrum Airport, as the programme provides a solid framework to optimize and eventually eliminate emissions. Our aim is to become carbon neutral by 2030 at the latest.'

ACI EUROPE Director General, Olivier Jankovec commented: 'The successful accreditation of Milas Bodrum Airport within Airport Carbon Accreditation is a prime example of the airport industry's unwavering commitment to addressing its emissions through thick and thin. In the midst of a devastating crisis, continued investment in decarbonisation is no small feat. I would like to congratulate everyone at TAV Airports who has had a hand in this excellent achievement. Well done!'

As of May 2021, five other airports operated by TAV are Airport Carbon Accredited. Izmir, Ankara and Antalya airports hold Level 3+ 'Neutrality', Enfidha-Hammamet Airport is at Level 3 'Optimisation' and Zagreb Airport at Level 2 'Reduction'.

TAV Airports, already part of the ACI Europe initiative to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 has recently committed to become carbon-neutral by 2030, as part of the Groupe ADP 'Airports for Trust' covenant announced in January this year.

Airport Carbon Accreditation independently assesses and recognizes the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through 6 levels of certification: 'Mapping', 'Reduction', 'Optimization', 'Neutrality', 'Transformation' and 'Transition'.

Today, 343 airports in 74 countries are actively addressing their emissions within the programme.

About TAV Airports

TAV Airports provides integrated services in all areas of airport operations, with a global footprint at 91 airports in 26 countries. A member of Groupe ADP, TAV Airports is part of the leading airport management platform globally. Through its subsidiaries, TAV is active in airport service businesses, including duty-free, food and beverage, ground handling, IT, private security and commercial area management. The company is quoted on Istanbul Stock Exchange.

For further information: Erhan Üstündağ,
+90 212 463 30 00/2097 and +90 530 228 80 59,
erhan.ustundag@tav.aero
www.tavhavalimanlari.com.tr

Disclaimer

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
