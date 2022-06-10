Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Taylor Consulting, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TAYO   US87690J1007

TAYLOR CONSULTING, INC.

(TAYO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:39 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.0950 USD   +18.75%
03:33pTAYLOR CONSULTING : Attorney Letter for fiscal year ending 3-31-21
PU
03:33pTAYLOR CONSULTING : Amended Annual Report for fiscal years ending 3-31-21
PU
10:53aTAYLOR CONSULTING : Quarterly Financials and Notes for 12-31-2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

Taylor Consulting : Amended Annual Report for fiscal years ending 3-31-21

06/10/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
Taylor Consulting, Inc.

Profit & Loss

January 2021 through March 2021

Accrual Basis

Ordinary Income/Expense

Expense

Interest Expense

$

29,328.50

Total Expense

$

29,328.50

Net Ordinary Income

$

(29,328.50)

Net Income

$

(29,328.50)

Taylor Consulting, Inc.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021

Accrual Basis

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash at Bank

$

-

Accounts Receivable

-

Total Current Assets

-

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equuipment

$

-

Financial Investments

-

Total Non-Current Assets

$

-

Total Assets

$

-

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

AP and Accrued Liabilities

$

8,905.75

Tax Payable

-

Total Current Liabilities

$

8,905.75

Non-Current Liabilities

Accrued Interest Payable

$

551,453.76

Convertible Notes Payable

469,256.00

Total Long Term Liabilities

$

1,020,709.76

Total Liabilities

$

1,029,615.51

EQUITY

Accumulated Deficit

$

(1,645,322.99)

Additional Paid In Capital

1,639,430.00

Capital Stock

11

Preferred Stock

1

Retained Earnings

(994,406.00)

Net Income

$

(29,328.50)

Total Equity

$

(1,029,615.51)

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$

0

Taylor Consulting, Inc.

Statement of Cash Flows

As of March 31, 2021

Accrual Basis

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Income

$

(29,328.50)

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

$

(29,328.50)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Accrued Interest

$

29,328.50

Net Cash provided by Financing Activities

$

29,328.50

Net Cash Increase for Period

$

-

Cash at End of Period

$

-

Taylor Consulting, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Change in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

Period End: March 31, 2021

Form Type: 10-K

Accrual Basis

Series E Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additional Paid

Accumulated

Balance,

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

In Capital

Deficit

Total

December 31, 2020

1,000,000

$

1

10,982,404

$

11

$

1,639,430

$

(2,633,848)

$

(994,406)

Net Loss

-

-

-

-

-

$

(29,329)

(29,329)

Balance,

March 31, 2021

1,000,000

$

1

10,982,404

$

11

$

1,639,430

$

(2,663,177)

$

(1,023,735)

TAYLOR CONSULTING INC.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

MARCH 31, 2021

Note 1. Background Information

Taylor Consulting Inc. ("Taylor" or, collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on February 29, 2012. The Company is headquartered, manages, and operates its business at 1773 Westborough Suite 600 Dr. Katy, Texas 77449 USA. The company operates on an annual basis with year-ending on March 31st.

Taylor originally was engaged in consulting to improve performance enhancement and maximization of basketball related activities but in 2014 the Company discontinued its basketball consulting business to focus on real estate opportunities. On April 3, 2014, Taylor formed Third Avenue Development LLC ("Third Avenue") under the laws of the State of Texas. Then on October 10, 2014, Third

Avenue acquired White Buffalo Property Solutions, LLC ("White Buffalo"), a Texas limited liability company. White Buffalo, a licensed real estate broker based in Abilene, Texas, compliments our ability to offer real estate services in the Texas oil market.

Over the past several years, TAYO has been focusing on acquiring real estate especially distressed oil and gas properties. By leveraging legacy, displaced and stranded gas production, TAYO aims to covert the gas production to cryptocurrency with a goal of being a carbon neutral operation.

Note 2. Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting policies that the Company follows are:

Basis of Presentation

The Financial Statements and related disclosures have been prepared pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. The Financial Statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of the United States.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

