Taylor Consulting : Amended Annual Report for fiscal years ending 3-31-21

TAYLOR CONSULTING INC.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

MARCH 31, 2021

Note 1. Background Information

Taylor Consulting Inc. ("Taylor" or, collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on February 29, 2012. The Company is headquartered, manages, and operates its business at 1773 Westborough Suite 600 Dr. Katy, Texas 77449 USA. The company operates on an annual basis with year-ending on March 31st.

Taylor originally was engaged in consulting to improve performance enhancement and maximization of basketball related activities but in 2014 the Company discontinued its basketball consulting business to focus on real estate opportunities. On April 3, 2014, Taylor formed Third Avenue Development LLC ("Third Avenue") under the laws of the State of Texas. Then on October 10, 2014, Third

Avenue acquired White Buffalo Property Solutions, LLC ("White Buffalo"), a Texas limited liability company. White Buffalo, a licensed real estate broker based in Abilene, Texas, compliments our ability to offer real estate services in the Texas oil market.

Over the past several years, TAYO has been focusing on acquiring real estate especially distressed oil and gas properties. By leveraging legacy, displaced and stranded gas production, TAYO aims to covert the gas production to cryptocurrency with a goal of being a carbon neutral operation.

Note 2. Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting policies that the Company follows are:

Basis of Presentation

The Financial Statements and related disclosures have been prepared pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. The Financial Statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of the United States.