Taylor Consulting : Attorney Letter for fiscal year ending 3-31-21

June 10, 2022

OTC Markets Group Inc.

300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor New York, New York 10282

Re: Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTC: TAYO) (the "Issuer" or the "Company")

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Our firm, as a U.S. resident, serves as special disclosure and corporate securities counsel to Taylor Consulting, Inc. (the "Issuer") and has been asked to render this opinion with respect to the adequacy of the current information contained in the Issuer's disclosure statement ("Disclosure Statement") posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 10th day of June 2022, and compiled, unaudited financial statements, as well as notes to the financial statements, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 posted on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on the 10th day of June 2022 (collectively, the "Disclosures"). We have been asked to express our opinion as to the adequacy of the Disclosures within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Act").

OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") may rely on this opinion in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Act and, more specifically, paragraphs (a)(5)(i) to (xiv), inclusive, and paragraph (a)(5)(xvi) of Rule 15c2-11.

We have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as we have deemed necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this opinion. As to matters of fact, we have made such inquiries of the Issuer's officers as we deemed necessary to render this opinion, and we believe that such sources were reliable.

The person responsible for the preparation of the compiled, unaudited financial statements is Scott Wheeler, President of the Issuer.

The Issuer's transfer agent is Action Stock Transfer Corporation. ("Transfer Agent"). The Transfer Agent is registered with the SEC as such under the Securities Exchange Act ("Exchange Act"). By examination of the Disclosures that include compiled, unaudited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, we have