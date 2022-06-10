Taylor Consulting : Quarterly Financials and Notes for 6-30-2021
06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Taylor Consulting, Inc.
Profit & Loss
March 2021 through June 2021
Accrual Basis
Ordinary Income/Expense
Expense
Interest Expense
$
29,328.50
Total Expense
$
29,328.50
Net Ordinary Income
$
(29,328.50)
Net Income
$
(29,328.50)
Taylor Consulting, Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows
As of June 30, 2021
Accrual Basis
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income
$
(29,328.50)
Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
$
(29,328.50)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Accrued Interest
$
29,328.50
Net Cash provided by Financing Activities
$
29,328.50
Net Cash Increase for Period
$
-
Cash at End of Period
$
-
Taylor Consulting, Inc.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021
Accrual Basis
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash at Bank
$
-
Accounts Receivable
-
Total Current Assets
-
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equuipment
$
-
Financial Investments
-
Total Non-Current Assets
$
-
Total Assets
$
-
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
AP and Accrued Liabilities
$
8,905.75
Tax Payable
-
Total Current Liabilities
$
8,905.75
Non-Current Liabilities
Accrued Interest Payable
$
580,782.26
Convertible Notes Payable
469,256.00
Total Long Term Liabilities
$
1,050,038.26
Total Liabilities
$
1,058,944.01
EQUITY
Accumulated Deficit
$
(1,639,441.99)
Additional Paid In Capital
1,639,430.00
Capital Stock
11
Preferred Stock
1
Retained Earnings
(1,029,615.50)
Net Income
$
(29,328.50)
Total Equity
$
(1,058,944.01)
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$
0
Taylor Consulting, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Change in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
Period End: June 30, 2021
Form Type: 10-K
Accrual Basis
Series E Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Additional Paid
Accumulated
Balance,
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
In Capital
Deficit
Total
March 31, 2021
1,000,000
$
1
10,982,404
$
11
$
1,639,430
$
(2,669,057)
$
(1,029,615)
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
$
(29,329)
(29,329)
Balance,
June 30, 2021
1,000,000
$
1
10,982,404
$
11
$
1,639,430
$
(2,698,386)
$
(1,058,944)
TAYLOR CONSULTING INC.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUNE 30, 2021
Note 1. Background Information
Taylor Consulting Inc. ("Taylor" or, collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on February 29, 2012. The Company is headquartered, manages, and operates its business at 1773 Westborough Suite 600 Dr. Katy, Texas 77449 USA. The company operates on an annual basis with year-ending on March 31st.
Taylor originally was engaged in consulting to improve performance enhancement and maximization of basketball related activities but in 2014 the Company discontinued its basketball consulting business to focus on real estate opportunities. On April 3, 2014, Taylor formed Third Avenue Development LLC ("Third Avenue") under the laws of the State of Texas. Then on October 10, 2014, Third
Avenue acquired White Buffalo Property Solutions, LLC ("White Buffalo"), a Texas limited liability company. White Buffalo, a licensed real estate broker based in Abilene, Texas, compliments our ability to offer real estate services in the Texas oil market.
Over the past several years, TAYO has been focusing on acquiring real estate especially distressed oil and gas properties. By leveraging legacy, displaced and stranded gas production, TAYO aims to covert the gas production to cryptocurrency with a goal of being a carbon neutral operation.
Note 2. Significant Accounting Policies
The significant accounting policies that the Company follows are:
Basis of Presentation
The Financial Statements and related disclosures have been prepared pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. The Financial Statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of the United States.
