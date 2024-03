Taylor Maritime Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based internally managed closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with an attractive level of regular, stable, and growing income and the potential for capital growth through investing primarily in vessels, usually employed or to be employed on fixed-period charters. The Company has a diversified portfolio comprising 54 vessels, including vessels contracted to sell as well as owned and chartered-in vessels at Grindrod in the geared dry bulk segment of the global shipping sector. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shipping vessels. The Company holds vessels through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which are wholly owned and controlled by the Company and are held through the intermediate holding company called TMI Holdco Limited (Holdco). The Company’s fleet consists of about 23 TMI Handysize, 15 GRIN Handysize, nine GRIN Supra/Ultra, and others.

Sector Closed End Funds