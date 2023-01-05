Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMIP   GG00BP2NJT37

TAYLOR MARITIME INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(TMIP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:24 2023-01-05 am EST
1.116 USD   -0.13%
04:52aTaylor Maritime appoints interim chair to replace outgoing chair
AN
2022Taylor Maritime closes Grindrod Shipping offer; says delisting likely
AN
2022Taylor Maritime Investments Limited and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Jointly Announce the Expiration and Results of the Subsequent Offering Period
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taylor Maritime appoints interim chair to replace outgoing chair

01/05/2023 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd on Thursday said it appointed a new interim chair to replace the outgoing chair, following the successful acquisition of Grindrod Shipping.

The dry bulk shipping company said Nicholas Lykiardopulo decided to step down from the board with effect from Friday following the Grindrod acquisition, to focus on his personal businesses after a period of "intense and demanding activity" within Taylor Maritime.

Senior Independent Director Frank Dunne will act as interim chair while the search for a permanent successor is conducted.

Taylor Maritime said Dunne has a wealth of legal experience, including working at maritime, aviation and energy law firm Watson Farley & Williams LLP, where he served as chair from 2004 to 2017.

"Frank's legal reputation in the maritime sector is unrivalled," said Chief Executive Officer Edward Buttery.

Buttery continued: "He will be a strong presence in the coming months as we focus on deleveraging and continuing to deliver compelling cash yields as we establish a critical path for earnings and net asset value accretion from the stand-out growth opportunity the Grindrod transaction represents.

Shares in Taylor Maritime were down 0.1% to USD1.12 each in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRINDROD LIMITED 0.40% 9.92 End-of-day quote.-0.80%
GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD. -3.13% 17.33 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
TAYLOR MARITIME INVESTMENTS LIMITED -0.13% 1.116 Delayed Quote.0.68%
All news about TAYLOR MARITIME INVESTMENTS LIMITED
04:52aTaylor Maritime appoints interim chair to replace outgoing chair
AN
2022Taylor Maritime closes Grindrod Shipping offer; says delisting likely
AN
2022Taylor Maritime Investments Limited and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Jointly Announc..
AQ
2022Taylor Maritime profit falls; Grindrod acquisition makes progress
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022TOP NEWS: Taylor Maritime offer for Grindrod Shipping "unconditional"
AN
2022Taylor Maritime Investments Limited and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Jointly Announc..
AQ
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Taylor Maritime director buys 50,000 shares
AN
2022Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Appoints Frank Dunne as Non-Executive Director and ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 M - -
Net income 2022 253 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,79x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart TAYLOR MARITIME INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,12
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Edward Buttery Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yam Lay Tan Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Lykiardopulo Independent Chairman
Len Hoskinson Chief Operations Officer
Helen Tveitan-de Jong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAYLOR MARITIME INVESTMENTS LIMITED0.68%369
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.11%9 609
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.86%4 995
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC2.19%4 101
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.62%3 928
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.81%3 533