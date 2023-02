Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd - Guernsey-based vessel investment company - Non-Executive Director Christopher Buttery buys 50,000 shares at USD1.123, worth USD56,250, in London on Tuesday. Buttery is now interested in 800,722 shares, a 0.242% stake.

Current stock price: USD1.12, up 1.8%

12-month change: down 10%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

