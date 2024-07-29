Taylor Morrison to serve as the exclusive homebuilder for the reboot series

HOUSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful pilot episode in Hutto, Texas, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), is returning to film an upcoming episode of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in Houston. Taylor Morrison will serve as the first-ever exclusive homebuilder for the series and build a brand new home in its Mason Woods community for a local, deserving family.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition takes the biggest home renovation show to ever exist, adds Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit as hosts, and creates the ultimate home makeover experience. Like the original, the upcoming series will showcase heartwarming stories and mind-blowing builds for families who give back to their communities.

"Philanthropy runs through our veins as an organization, and the Houston team could not be more inspired to bring the community together during the build process," said Todd Rasmussen, Houston Division President at Taylor Morrison. "Building dream homes is what we do every day at Taylor Morrison, so it's a natural fit for us to do just that for a local family as part of this iconic show."

The Houston episode will film Saturday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 23, where Taylor Morrison, the homebuilder's local and national trade partners, and 2,000 volunteers will be involved in an around-the-clock operation to build a new home from the ground-up in under seven days. Volunteer and donation opportunities are available to the public. Volunteers must be 18 years or older as of Aug. 17, 2024.

"Filming the pilot episode with Taylor Morrison as our builder partner made for such a wonderful experience for everyone, from the deserving family we supported, to production, to volunteers, that we knew we wouldn't want to embark on this journey with any other homebuilder," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

Upon completion, the deserving families will be welcomed into thoughtfully designed homes built by Taylor Morrison, finished with organized spaces complimentary of The Home Edit, creating stress-free and memorable move-ins.

Taylor Morrison has an existing partnership with The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, that began in 2023 when the homebuilder and home-organization company teamed up to reduce the stress known for accompanying a move, all while adding some fun and function into the process. Curated organization tips centered around a move are featured in the New Home, New Zones video series, and extensions of the partnership are underway to bring The Home Edit's organizational products and services directly into Taylor Morrison homes.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in the United States and Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series Deal or No Deal Island (NBC), LEG Masters (FOX), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), Ripley (Netflix), and Wipeout (TBS), along with the upcoming drama Como Agua Para Chocolate (Max), action-adventure reality competition series The Summit (CBS), and a reimagined Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC).

