Taylor Morrison :'s Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 20, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sheryl Palmer, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Cone, will be participating in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:40 AM EDT.

Those interested in viewing the presentation can access it by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.taylormorrison.com/ and selecting the Events tab.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison operates under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Series, and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle buyers. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

